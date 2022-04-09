Over 200 persons turn out to observe National Day of fasting and prayers at ACCC

Kaieteur News – Over 200 Guyanese from different religious communities on Friday joined President Irfaan Ali in a special interfaith meeting to observe the National Day of fasting and prayers which was being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The event which featured prayers from members of the Hindu, Muslim and Christians faith was held under the theme, “Let us Fast together, Pray together and Stay together.”