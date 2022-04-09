Norton runs away from the word ‘renegotiation’, backs oil contract adjustment for more benefits

Latest update April 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Aubrey Norton has rejected the use of the word ‘renegotiation’ attributed to him in the headline of an article which said that he backed calls for renegotiating the oil agreement made between Guyana and foreign oil companies.
Kaieteur News, had carried the article headlined, “Norton backs calls for renegotiation of oil contract” in its Friday edition. Norton has stated however that he did not use the word renegotiation when questioned about his position on renegotiating the 2016 Production Sharing Agreement (PSA).
In a letter to the editor, Norton said that, “It is with a deep sense of concern that I write you to remonstrate against your misleading headline in your Friday April 08, 2022 edition of the Kaieteur News which stated ‘Norton backs calls for renegotiation of oil contract’. Nowhere in the interview did I say that. What I did say was, that the law provides for action to be taken to ensure that the people of Guyana benefit from our resources, and that the contract provides for changes to be made in keeping with Article 31.2 of the Agreement and that the PNCR will do everything within the confines of the law to ensure our people get increased benefits from the oil and gas sector. While the content of your article is correct, the headline is both misleading and mischievous. I am therefore requesting a correction on the front page similar to that of the misleading headline.”

