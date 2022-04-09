Four persons in COVID-19 ICU, 5 new cases recorded

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Friday reported that while four persons are now admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), health officials have recorded five new cases across the country within the last 24 hour period.

The new infections now bring the total number of confirmed cases to 63,310. The Ministry’s dashboard also shows that 10 persons are in institutional isolation, 85 are in home isolation and 13 are quarantined institutionally. To date, 61,985 persons have recovered from the virus.

