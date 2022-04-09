Fasting and praying alone cannot help a starving nation

– Prove morality by signing minimum wage order-GWU tells Govt.

Kaieteur News – President of the General Workers’ Union (GWU) Norris Witter has called on the government to offer real solutions to the problems citizens are facing as opposed to the presentation of fasting and praying activities as a substitute. GWU during their third week of protest action outside Parliament Building yesterday said that prayer alone cannot help a nation when its people are hungry.

The union has thus reiterated, among other things, demands for the government to approve the 2019 minimum wage agreement as a show of genuine concern for citizens. That agreement would see workers’ lowest pay moving from $44, 200 to $60,000.

“Guyanese people need to be careful,” Witter stated. “(Vice President, Dr. Bharrat) Jagdeo and now (President Dr. Irfaan) Ali are demonstrating very clearly that they are demigods; that they will do anything and say anything to play on the emotions of the people. They are making a mockery of religion and the people must not be deceived by such nonsense,” the union leader posited.

Witter said that, “If they really believe in God and they are so holy let them stop the starvation, let them raise the minimum wage and stop the hundreds of thousands of people who are going to bed hungry today in the midst of plenty.” Witter said that the government has the perfect opportunity to demonstrate in a tangible way how righteous they are. “Let them pay the people a decent minimum wage, let them reopen the collective bargaining process, let them respect the laws, let them consult with the citizens of organizations before they pass bills to law on matters that impact the lives of the people.”

Since protest action commenced weeks ago, Witter said there has been no indication by the government that they are concerned about easing, in particular, cost of living woes. He said that at a time when food prices and services are increasing, the government does not find it fitting to increase workers’ minimum wage from a meagre $44,200.

He said too, that based on statements from Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton, that he had taken the 2019 minimum wage matter to Cabinet for recommendation, and that he would sign on to it based on Cabinet’s approval, it must now be related that the entire government is responsible for workers’ suffering; that they are the reason why citizens’ salary cannot be elevated beyond the less than $45,000 monthly pay.

“We have heard too much of rhetoric,” Witter insisted. “They say they care for the people, if that is so then sign the order, demonstrate in a tangible way that you are so concerned about the workers’ welfare and wellbeing.”

Witter told the Kaieteur News that when the union embarked on the struggle for the minimum wage payment, “we knew that we are dealing with a very stubborn political administration. So when we decided to commence this struggle we commenced it with the full knowledge of that stubbornness and that we would need to be in it for the long haul.” As such the workers’ representative said that protest actions will intensify. The union leader said other unions and civil society bodies have noted similarities in struggles and have thus offered to become part of actions to hold the government accountable. He said that at this stage communication is being held between all parties on how they can collaborate.

At another protest, the GWU called for the increase in public assistance sums and the old age pension stating, that these measures would go toward assisting persons most affected by high cost of living prices. GWU said it is in talks with Guyana Trade Union Congress (GTUC), Article 13, Our Wealth, Our country civil group and the Clerical and Commercial Workers’ Union (CCWU), the Guyana Public Service Union and other civil society groups that will demand the government’s attention on behalf of citizens.