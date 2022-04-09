Explanation needed why Guyana abstained from supporting Resolution

Dear Editor

The abstention is mind boggling. Having supported and denounced the invasion of Ukraine at the UN and seeing the daily atrocities and human rights violations being committed in that country with the ongoing war, (Putin’s ‘special military operation’) Guyana chose, along with several other Caricom states, to sit on the sideline and remain silent on the UN resolution on the suspension of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

This ‘(not) speaking from the other side of its mouth and seemingly right about turn on this very important matter begs for an explanation from the authorities as to why Guyana abstained from voting in support of the resolution?

Regards

Shamshun Mohamed