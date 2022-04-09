ECCB launches ‘Under 17 Commander’s Cup

Latest update April 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 09, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) on Thursday launched its 50-Over Under-17 Commander’s Cup.
The competition is fully sponsored by the Rockaway Group of Companies and Sunita Travel Service, two New York based Businesses.
The Regional Commander Division 4 “C”, Senior Superintendent Khali Paresham in collaboration with Representatives of the sponsors attended the significant ceremony at the LBI Center Ground, E.C.D.
Also in attendance were Vice President of the East Coast Cricket Board Raymond Barton, Secretary Daveteerth Anandjit, other board members and coaches/representatives of the participating teams.
This competition will bowl off Saturday April 16, and will see 10 teams competing for cash prizes, trophies and cricket gears. Outstanding players will also be rewarded. Curtains fall on the tournament, May 28.
The Commander expressed gratitude to be a part of the competition, since it came in line with the Police Force’s Strategic plan to foster relationships with communities and youths.
In collaboration with the sponsors, he pledged his continued support for the development of Cricket on the East Coast.
The Commander challenged the youths for a disciplined and exciting tournament and said an East Coast Under-17 Team will be selected at the end of the Tournament.
Should the tournament be successful, further pledges were made on behalf of the Rockaway Group of Companies and Sunita Travel Service to sponsor the Board’s Under 19 tournament.
Apr 09, 2022Kaieteur News – (BBC Sport) – Cheltenham Town midfielder Elliot Bonds said he is back to his best after 11 months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Bonds, 22, was on loan at...
Apr 09, 2022
Apr 09, 2022
Apr 09, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Kaieteur News – In 2022, Rodney would have been 80 years if he was alive. It meant that Guyana would still have the... more
Kaieteur News – The formula for the appointment of a Chancellor and Chief Justice is not a problem. The source of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On March 25, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]