ECCB launches ‘Under 17 Commander’s Cup

Apr 09, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) on Thursday launched its 50-Over Under-17 Commander’s Cup.

Davteerth Anandjit (R) of the ECCB accepts the cheque from Gary Jhagdat on behalf of the sponsors. Centered in background is Senior Superintendent Khali Pareshram

The competition is fully sponsored by the Rockaway Group of Companies and Sunita Travel Service, two New York based Businesses.

The Regional Commander Division 4 “C”, Senior Superintendent Khali Paresham in collaboration with Representatives of the sponsors attended the significant ceremony at the LBI Center Ground, E.C.D.

Also in attendance were Vice President of the East Coast Cricket Board Raymond Barton, Secretary Daveteerth Anandjit, other board members and coaches/representatives of the participating teams.

This competition will bowl off Saturday April 16, and will see 10 teams competing for cash prizes, trophies and cricket gears. Outstanding players will also be rewarded. Curtains fall on the tournament, May 28.

The Commander expressed gratitude to be a part of the competition, since it came in line with the Police Force’s Strategic plan to foster relationships with communities and youths.

In collaboration with the sponsors, he pledged his continued support for the development of Cricket on the East Coast.

The Commander challenged the youths for a disciplined and exciting tournament and said an East Coast Under-17 Team will be selected at the end of the Tournament.

Should the tournament be successful, further pledges were made on behalf of the Rockaway Group of Companies and Sunita Travel Service to sponsor the Board’s Under 19 tournament.

 

