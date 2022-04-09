“Convict” busted with illegal gun, ammo in Albouystown

Kaieteur News – Ranks from the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Wednesday busted a 44-year-old man who goes by the alias of “Convict” with an illegal firearm and matching ammunition.

He was identified as David Lynch and according to CANU; its ranks had found the gun in his possession at Independence Boulevard, La Penitence Georgetown.

The illegal weapon was described as a 9mm Glock 17 pistol with a magazine containing four live rounds.

CANU stated that the gun was found during an intelligence led operation at the man’s home.

He has since been arrested and remains in custody pending possible charges.