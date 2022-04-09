“Convict” busted with illegal gun, ammo in Albouystown

Latest update April 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 09, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Ranks from the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Wednesday busted a 44-year-old man who goes by the alias of “Convict” with an illegal firearm and matching ammunition.
He was identified as David Lynch and according to CANU; its ranks had found the gun in his possession at Independence Boulevard, La Penitence Georgetown.
The illegal weapon was described as a 9mm Glock 17 pistol with a magazine containing four live rounds.
CANU stated that the gun was found during an intelligence led operation at the man’s home.
He has since been arrested and remains in custody pending possible charges.
Apr 09, 2022Kaieteur News – (BBC Sport) – Cheltenham Town midfielder Elliot Bonds said he is back to his best after 11 months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Bonds, 22, was on loan at...
Apr 09, 2022
Apr 09, 2022
Apr 09, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Kaieteur News – In 2022, Rodney would have been 80 years if he was alive. It meant that Guyana would still have the... more
Kaieteur News – The formula for the appointment of a Chancellor and Chief Justice is not a problem. The source of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On March 25, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]