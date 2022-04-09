Arrowhead League: First Track & Field Grand Prix launched

Kaieteur News – The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) in conjunction with 100 Degrees Sports and FK Sports launched the first National Track and Field Grand Prix series on Friday Morning.

The Arrowhead League will encompass five different track meets that will be an invitational event of Guyana’s best athletes.

At the Press conference at the AAG headquarters, President of the Athletics Guyana, Aubrey Hutson shared the format of the league.

“It’s a five part series and it will have a relegation system for instance in the 100 metres if you do not make the finals then we will bring in a fresh eight sprinters to run the next set of 100metres but it will be strictly invitational,” Hutson shared.

Organizer of the event, from 100 Degrees Sports, Treiston Joseph shared the thought behind investing in such an event.

“The significance of the event is to promote development of the sport on the local front, where athletes can have a competitive environment similar to the Diamond League,” Joseph highlighted.

Meanwhile, Proprietor of FK Sports, Felix Walker noted the reason for signing on with the event that he views as visionary.

“This is long-term and as a company we are happy to be part of anything that promotes the development of athletes and our young people and we hope that Corporate Guyana can see the vision and come on board,” Walker noted.

The first two events of the series will be held on April 30 and May 1 at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.