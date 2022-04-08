Vagrant found dead at Wales

Kaieteur News – Region three police ranks are currently probing the death of a vagrant whose body was found on Thursday with burn marks, lying on a stand within the Wales community located on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).

Police have identified the vagrant as 68-year-old Chatterpaul Budhiprasad also known as “Quarry”. His remains were reportedly discovered around 06:00hrs.

Crime scene investigators who responded to the scene observed that Budhiprasad’s body bore multiple burn marks to his left side. There were burn marks to his left hand, leg and buttocks. According to police “a burnt out makeshift coil was also found on a partially burnt mattress on which the vagrant had been lying.

The investigators were told that he usually smokes and would normally be seen lighting various items at the stand where his body was found. They also learnt that the stand was an abandoned one and Budhiprashad slept there regularly.

Detectives told this newspaper yesterday that they are not sure if the burns contributed to his death and are awaiting an autopsy to determine his cause of death. It is possible, they said, that he could have died of natural causes too because they have received reports that he was a sickly man suffering from arthritis. One theory is that he could have died in his sleep while leaving the lighted coil on.

In fact, his nephew told police that he had last seen him alive on Wednesday around 20:00hrs. The nephew had gone to take food for Budhipersaud and recalled him complaining about feeling unwell. He was reportedly suffering severe pain to the left side of his body. Investigations are ongoing.