Tucville Secondary School triumph in latest Janet Jagan Windball Cricket

Apr 08, 2022 Sports

Defending champions Tucville Secondary School sounded a warning to their opponents as play continued in the Georgetown zone of the Janet Jagan memorial school girls NSC/MCYS Windball cricket tournament organised by Sports Officer A. Munroe at the National Gymnasium.

Fayon Harry

Keasha Jones

Tucville after been invited to bat made 116-1, with Tonya Mohabir scoring 58 (9×6), Tenisha Todd 22 and Tamara Griffith 20.
East Ruimveldt Secondary School were restricted for 101-3 in reply. Keasha Jones was left unbeaten on 66 (11×6) and Tyiesha Taylor 18.
Charlestown Government Secondary School made 147, with Donna Lowe scoring 82 (12×6) the second individual highest score in this year tournament and Shona Maglore 48 (4×6).

Donna Lowe

Tonya Mohabir

Brickdam Secondary School replied with 37-2. She Dawson got 16 and Ashanti Kennedy 10.
Tucville made 130; T. Mohabir scored 56(8×6) and T. Griffith 22. Brickdam got to 56-2; Stacy Rudder made 28, S. Dawson 20 and Shaquanna Halley 18.
East Ruimveldt scored 92-1 with Fayon Harry scoring 50 not out (7×6), K. Jones 16 and Tyiesha Taylor 13.
Charlestown won the game off the last ball – a drop catch which resulted in six; D. Lowe got 48 no (8×6), S. Maglore and Althea Barnwell hitting 19 runs apiece.

 

 

Sports

