Tucville Secondary School triumph in latest Janet Jagan Windball Cricket

Latest update April 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 08, 2022 Sports
Defending champions Tucville Secondary School sounded a warning to their opponents as play continued in the Georgetown zone of the Janet Jagan memorial school girls NSC/MCYS Windball cricket tournament organised by Sports Officer A. Munroe at the National Gymnasium.
Tucville after been invited to bat made 116-1, with Tonya Mohabir scoring 58 (9×6), Tenisha Todd 22 and Tamara Griffith 20.
East Ruimveldt Secondary School were restricted for 101-3 in reply. Keasha Jones was left unbeaten on 66 (11×6) and Tyiesha Taylor 18.
Charlestown Government Secondary School made 147, with Donna Lowe scoring 82 (12×6) the second individual highest score in this year tournament and Shona Maglore 48 (4×6).
Brickdam Secondary School replied with 37-2. She Dawson got 16 and Ashanti Kennedy 10.
Tucville made 130; T. Mohabir scored 56(8×6) and T. Griffith 22. Brickdam got to 56-2; Stacy Rudder made 28, S. Dawson 20 and Shaquanna Halley 18.
East Ruimveldt scored 92-1 with Fayon Harry scoring 50 not out (7×6), K. Jones 16 and Tyiesha Taylor 13.
Charlestown won the game off the last ball – a drop catch which resulted in six; D. Lowe got 48 no (8×6), S. Maglore and Althea Barnwell hitting 19 runs apiece.
Apr 08, 2022Defending champions Tucville Secondary School sounded a warning to their opponents as play continued in the Georgetown zone of the Janet Jagan memorial school girls NSC/MCYS Windball cricket...
Apr 08, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Kaieteur News – I am entering 34 years of offering my thoughts and analyses in the print media and television (once... more
Kaieteur News – Teachers have to appreciate their true and complete role as educators. But the process does not begin... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On March 25, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]