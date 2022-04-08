Trophy Stall Golf Classic set for tomorrow

Leading off the Easter season with a bang, Trophy Stall once again will sponsor its annual golf tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club. Trophy Stall Owner Ramesh Sunich said this year’s tournament is a celebration of the growth of his family’s business, as it occurs as their first international Trophy Stall store opened in New York this year – The new location is in the borough of Queens New York and is off to a very good start. At the tournament launch on Tuesday, Sunich struck a note of family and community values he said were at the core of their business. The launch of this year’s tournament occurred at the Trophy Stall main store located on the corner of South Road and Bourda.

This year’s annual golf classic will be a medal play 18-hole competition featuring prizes for:

Overall Best Net: 1st to 5th – Trophy + Voucher; Best Net – Front Nine and Back Nine; Nearest to the Flag and Longest Drive.

Players can contact Lusignan Golf Club on 220-5660 to register.

This year’s Trophy Stall tournament will also usher in the start of the points chase for one free entry to this year’s two day major Guyana Open Golf Tournament – Points will be awarded for each remaining sponsored tournament leading up to the Open. The leading point’s getter will be honored with a free voucher to cover all expenses for entry into the 2022 Guyana Open, tentatively scheduled for the last weekend in October.

Registration for tomorrow’s tournament will end at noon today and players are asked to uplift their score cards and proceed to their respective t-boxes for the 12:30hrs start.

Club secretary Chet Bowling expressed the Lusignan Golf Club’s deep heartfelt gratitude to the owner Ramesh: “Indeed he is the classic supporter of the LGC. He understands his corporate social responsibility and Mr. Sunich mentioned the importance of family.” Mr. Bowling went on to draw the parallel to the shared values of family and community that the LGC and Trophy Stall have at the core of both organizations.

Following the Trophy Stall Classic this weekend, the LGC will continue the theme of family and community by hosting a free children fun afternoon with prizes, ice cream and snacks starting at 14:00hrs on Easter Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club. The children fun day will usher in a full weekend of activities on the grounds of the golf club: All children are invited to participate free of charge in this inaugural event on Saturday, April 16th – details of which will be forthcoming.

On Sunday April 17th the Lusignan golf club will once again open its gates to the public with an adult evening event sponsored by Heineken, followed by Easter Monday kite flying and barbecue. Both Easter Sunday and Easter Monday’s activities will be paid events.