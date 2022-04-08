Latest update April 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

OMCT overcome Canal Number two by eight runs

Apr 08, 2022 Sports

One Movement Cricket Team defeated host Canal number Two by eight runs when the teams collided in a T20 fixture played recently. Batting first, OMCT made 117 all out in 19 overs.

Adrian Hinds

Damuka Junior

Damuka Junior hit one four and three sixes in a top score of 36 while Laurel Parks made 29 with four fours and one six and Tuen Hicks 21. Emanuel Martin claimed 3- 5 and Sheldon Suluman 3-30.

In reply, Canal Number Two made 109-7. Nicolas Persaud struck seven fours and one six in scoring 43, while Chris Jadunauth scored 18. Adrian Hinds took 2-11, Laurel Parks 2-12 and Mario Franklin 2-29.

 

 

 

