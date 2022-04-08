No tricks, no living, again!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A man pull up with a horse cart on one of de city streets. De cart had some builders waste in de form of some broken and crushed concrete blocks.

De road had a pothole. Was a small pothole wah most people does dodge.

De man stop near de hole and start to throw de lil builders’ materials into de hole. Den he lift up a box and start to solicit donations from dem car dat was passing.

Dat is an old trick which youngsters use to use fuh extort money from motorists. Dem used to pretend dat dem filling potholes and thereby providing a public service. Nobody ain’t hire dis man fuh full pothole. But he just decide out of de blue dat he can full dem pothole and expect people fuh pay he.

But people nah gat time with dem tricks anymore. Dem just drive past de man yesterday wah hanging out he donation box as if anybody bin ask he fuh full potholes.

If de man wanted payment, he shoulda gone to de City Hall and tell dem dat he full a pothole and he expect fuh get paid. But Guyanese does find all kinda ways to mek a dollar. And nuff times, it does involve barefaced trickery.

Was only de odder day dat Prezzie talk how dem contractors complain to he how dem getting prablems finding labourers. So dem gat plenty labourer wuk available. But dis man decide yesterday dat he prefer to fill pothole and beg fuh donation rather dan find something better to do.

Talk half. Leff Half.