MCYS/NSC Easter Vacation ‘Teach Them Young’ Swimming Programme set for April 11-22

Apr 08, 2022 Sports

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCYS) and the National Sports Commission (NSC) will conduct its annual Easter Vacation “Teach Them Young” Swimming Programme at the Colgrain Swimming Pool from April 11th to 22nd, 2022.
Youths between the ages of 6 to 16 years are eligible to participate. Children will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Parents/Guardians are asked to present a copy of their child/children’s birth certificate.
The NSC has waived all fees usually attached to participate, and certificates will be provided upon completion. The programme is geared at teaching swimming as a life skill.
The programme will be conducted at various locations, in keeping with the following schedule:
– 11th April: Opening: Colgrain Swimming Pool
– 11th – 12th April: Region 4: Georgetown: Colgrain Swimming Pool
– 13th – 15th April: Region 10: Linden: Watooka Guesthouse Swimming Pool
– 19th – 21st April: Region 6: Berbice: Albion Estate Swimming Pool
– 22nd April: Closing: National Aquatic Centre
Sessions will be conducted from 9:00hrs – 10:00hrs and 10:00 hrs to 12:00hrs at respective venues.
Interested persons are requested to make contact with Mr. Ian Jardine at the Colgrain Swimming Pool, Camp Street, Georgetown on telephone number 226-0387, Mr. Paul Mahaica on Telephone number 615-5714 for Berbice and Linden and Mr. Bashur Khan at the National Aquatic Centre on telephone number 222-1306 for necessary information between the hours of 08:30hrs – 16:00hrs.
Registration will commence tomorrow Saturday April 9th, 2022 from 9:00hrs -12:00hrs, Sunday April 10, 2022 from 9:00hrs – 3:00pm in Georgetown.
April 13, 2022 (Linden)
April 19, 2022 (Berbice).

 

