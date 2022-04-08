Man who killed teen for sitting on his bench charged

Kaieteur News – A 45-year-old labourer was on Thursday charged for allegedly murdering a teen on Monday at Hogg Street and Independence Boulevard, Georgetown.

The defendant, Lenny Fraser, was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison for the offence by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. He is expected to return to court on the April 28, 2022.

Fraser is accused of stabbing Isaiah Smith, a 16-year-old boy to death for refusing to move from his premises. Smith’s friends who had witnessed him being killed recalled that it took place around 14:55hrs. They had been sitting together with him on a bench situated on the eastern side of the suspect’s home.

Fraser allegedly came out and ordered them to move but smith refused and was allegedly slapped by the suspect. A scuffle reportedly ensued between the two during which the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed Smith to his abdomen. Smith then reportedly turned and ran but collapsed a short a distance away.