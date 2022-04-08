Man who killed teen for sitting on his bench charged

Latest update April 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 08, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 45-year-old labourer was on Thursday charged for allegedly murdering a teen on Monday at Hogg Street and Independence Boulevard, Georgetown.
The defendant, Lenny Fraser, was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison for the offence by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. He is expected to return to court on the April 28, 2022.
Fraser is accused of stabbing Isaiah Smith, a 16-year-old boy to death for refusing to move from his premises. Smith’s friends who had witnessed him being killed recalled that it took place around 14:55hrs. They had been sitting together with him on a bench situated on the eastern side of the suspect’s home.
Fraser allegedly came out and ordered them to move but smith refused and was allegedly slapped by the suspect. A scuffle reportedly ensued between the two during which the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed Smith to his abdomen. Smith then reportedly turned and ran but collapsed a short a distance away.
Apr 08, 2022Defending champions Tucville Secondary School sounded a warning to their opponents as play continued in the Georgetown zone of the Janet Jagan memorial school girls NSC/MCYS Windball cricket...
Apr 08, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Kaieteur News – I am entering 34 years of offering my thoughts and analyses in the print media and television (once... more
Kaieteur News – Teachers have to appreciate their true and complete role as educators. But the process does not begin... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On March 25, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]