Man killed in drunken brawl at Goed Intent rum shop

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Three are now probing the death of a 32-year-old man who was reportedly chopped and stabbed to death following an altercation at a restaurant in Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara on Wednesday.

Dead is Devon Cummings called ‘Palmer’ of Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara. He was killed on Wednesday afternoon.

Police in a release stated that around 16:50hrs that day, the now deceased and one of his friends were passing from the backdam when they saw other friends including the two suspects imbibing alcohol at the restaurant which is located on Back Street, Goed Intent.

The report further states that Cummings and his friend were invited to take a shot of rum to which they agreed to. At the time, one of the suspects had his cutlass in his hand. Shortly after imbibing, it was reported by the police that a ‘tantalizing’ (taunting) started and Cummings said he was going home and walked out the shop.

While leaving the premise, an argument then ensued between Cummings and another male which led to a fight. Though information about the argument remains unclear, detectives reported that Cummings hit one of the men and this caused one of the suspects to arm himself with a cutlass.

Reports state that one of the suspects pushed Cummings against a wall while the other pulled out a knife and stabbed him to his chest; he was also chopped to his head. After attacking Cummings, the two suspects escaped in an unknown direction. The injured man was picked up and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he died while receiving treatment. Police said his body is presently at Ezekiel’s Funeral Home awaiting post mortem examination. Police have since arrested one of the suspects while an investigation is ongoing to apprehend the other person involved.