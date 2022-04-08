Man gets 14 years for chopping pregnant wife

Latest update April 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 08, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Thirty-four-year old Richard Mohamed, who was charged for attempting to murder his pregnant wife, was on Thursday sentenced to 14 years behind bars.
Mohamed formerly of Grant Friendship, Lower Pomeroon River, Region Two, was arraigned in the Suddie High Court for attempted murder. The charge stated that on March 25, 2021, at Grant Friendship, Lower Pomeroon River, Mohamed attempted to murder his 23-year-old reputed wife. He reportedly chopped the pregnant woman several times before burning down their home.
However, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 he opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of felonious wounding and on Thursday, he was handed a 14-year jail sentence for the offence. Mohamed was represented by attorney-at-law Mark Thomas, while Prosecutor Tiffini Lyken represented the State.
According to reports, the pregnant woman was reportedly rescued by her neighbours after they noticed smoke coming from the couple’s home. It was reported that when the neighbours entered the home, they discovered the badly wounded woman. She had suffered severe chop wounds to her head, hands and other parts of her body. Some of her fingers were severed also. The woman had to be air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where she underwent surgery.
