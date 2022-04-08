Latest update April 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man gets 14 years for chopping pregnant wife

Apr 08, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Thirty-four-year old Richard Mohamed, who was charged for attempting to murder his pregnant wife, was on Thursday sentenced to 14 years behind bars.

Richard Mohamed.

Mohamed formerly of Grant Friendship, Lower Pomeroon River, Region Two, was arraigned in the Suddie High Court for attempted murder. The charge stated that on March 25, 2021, at Grant Friendship, Lower Pomeroon River, Mohamed attempted to murder his 23-year-old reputed wife. He reportedly chopped the pregnant woman several times before burning down their home.
However, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 he opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of felonious wounding and on Thursday, he was handed a 14-year jail sentence for the offence. Mohamed was represented by attorney-at-law Mark Thomas, while Prosecutor Tiffini Lyken represented the State.
According to reports, the pregnant woman was reportedly rescued by her neighbours after they noticed smoke coming from the couple’s home. It was reported that when the neighbours entered the home, they discovered the badly wounded woman. She had suffered severe chop wounds to her head, hands and other parts of her body. Some of her fingers were severed also. The woman had to be air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where she underwent surgery.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Tucville Secondary School triumph in latest Janet Jagan Windball Cricket

Tucville Secondary School triumph in latest Janet Jagan Windball...

Apr 08, 2022

Defending champions Tucville Secondary School sounded a warning to their opponents as play continued in the Georgetown zone of the Janet Jagan memorial school girls NSC/MCYS Windball cricket...
Read More
Trophy Stall Golf Classic set for tomorrow

Trophy Stall Golf Classic set for tomorrow

Apr 08, 2022

MCYS/NSC Easter Vacation ‘Teach Them Young’ Swimming Programme set for April 11-22

MCYS/NSC Easter Vacation ‘Teach Them Young’...

Apr 08, 2022

OMCT overcome Canal Number two by eight runs

OMCT overcome Canal Number two by eight runs

Apr 08, 2022

NSC assists Guyana CARIFTA Games team

NSC assists Guyana CARIFTA Games team

Apr 08, 2022

Lady Jags and GFF President Forde visit West Demerara Secondary School

Lady Jags and GFF President Forde visit West...

Apr 08, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Teachers are role models

    Kaieteur News – Teachers have to appreciate their true and complete role as educators. But the process does not begin... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]