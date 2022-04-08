Lunatic fringe, usual suspects, Creole middle class and the missing Mace

Kaieteur News – I am entering 34 years of offering my thoughts and analyses in the print media and television (once hosted a Channel 13 programme titled, “Freddie Kissoon Notebook”), and there is a number of continuous threads running through those outputs.

One of these is that I consider Guyana to be a place where incredibly unbelievably anomalies take place that you will not see in any other country. The latest aberration is the story of the Mace and the passage of the National Resource Fund Act (NRFA). Let’s digress a tiny bit.

Readers will recall in April 2020 when I had a public disagreement with Eusi Kwayana in the pages of this newspaper, my point to Mr. Kwayana was that in the digital age we live in, you can see in real time from your home what is taking place thousands of miles from where you are. In the Kaieteur Radio studio, Leonard Gildarie and I saw what was actually taking place live in the GECOM Command Centre through the use of other people’s smart phones. My point to Kwayana was distance is not crucial in today’s world in the gathering of knowledge.

The opposition has filed a writ to declare the NRFA illegal. The main argument is that passage of a Bill could only be legal with the formal presence of the Mace in front of the Speaker and the Mace was missing when the NRFA was passed.

Now let’s enter the realm of the surreal. Let’s return to the digital age mentioned above. When the case comes to trial, the defence will produce surreal evidence and one hopes that the judge does not get apoplexy or cardiac arrest.

Opposition MPs from the PNC and one from the AFC were seen swarming the desk of the Speaker. They hijacked the Mace with one female MP (some people are clowns and pretenders in this country) fell backward on her backside because the Mace was too heavy to stay on her belly which is where she had it when she clung to it.

An employee of the House grabbed the Mace to protect it from being taken away from the parliamentary precinct and another female MP (some people are footnotes to be dismissed by this nation) stood over the employee and kept shouting to him; “you are a house slave.” If you attend court to see the proceedings, I will advise you to concentrate on the face of the judge as these videos are shown.

So, the opposition becomes the only omnipotent, invincible winner in this country. They removed the Mace, ran away with it, then tell the court that the NRFA is not properly passed and must be struck out because the Mace was not formally in its rightful place.

Can this asininity occur in any other Parliament? This is one of the most commonsensical ways to become a phenomenal winner and defeat an elected government from passing law. If the opposition does not want legalisation of hemp, run away with the Mace while the debate is going on and the Bill is stalled. If the opposition does not want amendments to the Representation of the People Act (ROPA), steal the Mace and go outside the House and throw it in the gutter and the opposition achieves its purpose.

After this writ was filed, the police will be perplexed as to how to secure convictions for certain crimes. So the police invite John Jones to the station and show him a note he wrote threatening to kill his wife. Before he could be charged, Mr. Jones grabs the paper and eats it. There is no evidence. He cannot be charged. End of story!

Enter the lunatic fringe (TLF), the usual suspects (TUS) and the Creole middle class (CMC). We have seen letters in the newspapers and Zoom interviews and panel discussions from these three dimensions denouncing a “dildo” statement in parliament, the passage of the NRFA, the amendments to ROPA, a text exchange between a woman and a Cabinet minister, among other issues.

But TLF, TUS and CMC are yet to express disgust at how the opposition behaved in Parliament when the NRFA was being debated. It was an unprecedented horror show. The Minister of Finance was literally prevented from doing his duty. No government speaker could have been heard from the cacophonous hullabaloo created by the opposition. They continuously blew whistles in the ear of government speakers and virtually made the Speaker a prisoner in his own seat. I will collapse TLF, TUS, and CMC under one name. I borrow it now from President Burnham – worst possible alternative (WPA). Look how futuristic Burnham was!

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)