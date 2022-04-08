Guyana abstain from vote to remove Russia from UN human rights body

Kaieteur News – The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council over reports of “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” by invading Russian troops in Ukraine. And the Government of Guyana along with several other Caribbean countries abstained from the vote. The final vote was 93 in favour, 24 against and 58 abstentions. Guyana was listed among the countries that abstained from the vote. Joining Guyana for Caribbean countries were: Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname and Belize.

Back in February, the Government of Guyana had condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying then that it was “gravely concerned” over the recent “military intervention by Russia in violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine”. In its statement, the government called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomacy. “The Government of Guyana deplores the threat or use of force in the conduct of international relations and urges a peaceful resolution of the differences that currently exist, in consonance with the rule of international law and the provisions of the United Nations Charter. “The current military action in Ukraine is contrary to the principles of respect for territorial integrity, sovereignty and the non-interference in the internal affairs of another sovereign state”, the statement read. It noted that the aggression against Ukraine is a threat to the region and countries everywhere. The Government said then that it supports the efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General to bring a speedy resolution to the situation in Ukraine and end the threat to international peace and security.

Meanwhile, a Reuters article stated that the U.S.-led push garnered 93 votes in favour, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained. A two-thirds majority of voting members in the 193-member General Assembly in New York – abstentions do not count – was needed to suspend Russia from the 47-member Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

According to Reuters, suspensions are rare. Libya was suspended in 2011 because of violence against protesters by forces loyal to then-leader Muammar Gaddafi. It was the third resolution adopted by the 193-member General Assembly since Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine on Feb. 24. The two previous General Assembly resolutions denouncing Russia were adopted with 141 and 140 votes in favor.

The resolution adopted expresses “grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine,” particularly at reports of rights abuses by Russia.

Russia says it is carrying out a “special military operation” that aims to destroy Ukraine’s military infrastructure and denies attacking civilians. Ukraine and allies say Moscow invaded without provocation. Russia had warned countries that a yes vote or abstention will be viewed as an “unfriendly gesture” with consequences for bilateral ties, according to a note seen by Reuters.

‘PULLING A TRIGGER’

Russia was in its second year of a three-year term on the Geneva-based council, which cannot make legally binding decisions. Its decisions send important political messages, however, and it can authorize investigations. Moscow is one of the most vocal members on the council and its suspension bars it from speaking and voting, officials say, although its diplomats could still attend debates. “They would probably still try to influence the Council through proxies,” said a Geneva-based diplomat.

Last month, the council opened an investigation into allegations of rights violations, including possible war crimes, in Ukraine since Russia’s attack.

Speaking before the vote, Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said a yes vote would “save the Human Rights Council and many lives around the world and in Ukraine,” but a no vote was “pulling a trigger, and means a red dot on the screen – red as the blood of the innocent lives lost.”

The United States announced it would seek Russia’s suspension after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing hundreds of civilians in the town of Bucha.

Russia’s deputy U.N. Ambassador Gennady Kuzmin said now was not the time for “theatrical performances” and accused Western countries and allies of trying to “destroy existing human rights architecture.”

“We reject the untruthful allegations against us based on staged events and widely circulated fakes,” Kuzmin told the General Assembly before the vote, defending Russia’s record as a Human Rights Council member. After abstaining on the previous two General Assembly votes, Russia’s partner China opposed the resolution Thursday. “Such a hasty move at the General Assembly, which forces countries to choose sides, will aggravate the division among member states, intensify the confrontation between the parties concerned – it is like adding fuel to the fire,” China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said before the vote.