Five patients in COVID-19 ICU, 11 new cases

Latest update April 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 08, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – After reporting no new death since March 15, the Ministry of Health on Thursday revealed that within the last 24 hours, a total of 11 new infections were recorded.
According to the Ministry’s dashboard, the new cases were detected in Region Four which recorded three, Region 10 which recorded one and Region Six which recorded seven. This has brought the total number of cases in Guyana to 63,305.
The dashboard also shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, nine persons are in institutional isolation, 85 are in home isolation and 18 are in institutional quarantine.
Additionally, within the last assessed 24-hour period, four persons recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 61,980.
Apr 08, 2022Defending champions Tucville Secondary School sounded a warning to their opponents as play continued in the Georgetown zone of the Janet Jagan memorial school girls NSC/MCYS Windball cricket...
Apr 08, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Kaieteur News – I am entering 34 years of offering my thoughts and analyses in the print media and television (once... more
Kaieteur News – Teachers have to appreciate their true and complete role as educators. But the process does not begin... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On March 25, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]