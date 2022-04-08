Latest update April 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Five patients in COVID-19 ICU, 11 new cases

Apr 08, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – After reporting no new death since March 15, the Ministry of Health on Thursday revealed that within the last 24 hours, a total of 11 new infections were recorded.
According to the Ministry’s dashboard, the new cases were detected in Region Four which recorded three, Region 10 which recorded one and Region Six which recorded seven. This has brought the total number of cases in Guyana to 63,305.
The dashboard also shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, nine persons are in institutional isolation, 85 are in home isolation and 18 are in institutional quarantine.
Additionally, within the last assessed 24-hour period, four persons recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 61,980.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Tucville Secondary School triumph in latest Janet Jagan Windball Cricket

Tucville Secondary School triumph in latest Janet Jagan Windball...

Apr 08, 2022

Defending champions Tucville Secondary School sounded a warning to their opponents as play continued in the Georgetown zone of the Janet Jagan memorial school girls NSC/MCYS Windball cricket...
Read More
Trophy Stall Golf Classic set for tomorrow

Trophy Stall Golf Classic set for tomorrow

Apr 08, 2022

MCYS/NSC Easter Vacation ‘Teach Them Young’ Swimming Programme set for April 11-22

MCYS/NSC Easter Vacation ‘Teach Them Young’...

Apr 08, 2022

OMCT overcome Canal Number two by eight runs

OMCT overcome Canal Number two by eight runs

Apr 08, 2022

NSC assists Guyana CARIFTA Games team

NSC assists Guyana CARIFTA Games team

Apr 08, 2022

Lady Jags and GFF President Forde visit West Demerara Secondary School

Lady Jags and GFF President Forde visit West...

Apr 08, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Teachers are role models

    Kaieteur News – Teachers have to appreciate their true and complete role as educators. But the process does not begin... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]