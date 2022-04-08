Five patients in COVID-19 ICU, 11 new cases

Kaieteur News – After reporting no new death since March 15, the Ministry of Health on Thursday revealed that within the last 24 hours, a total of 11 new infections were recorded.

According to the Ministry’s dashboard, the new cases were detected in Region Four which recorded three, Region 10 which recorded one and Region Six which recorded seven. This has brought the total number of cases in Guyana to 63,305.

The dashboard also shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, nine persons are in institutional isolation, 85 are in home isolation and 18 are in institutional quarantine.

Additionally, within the last assessed 24-hour period, four persons recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 61,980.

