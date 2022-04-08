Fisherman missing after boat collision in Corentyne River

Kaieteur News – Coast Guards are currently searching the Corentyne River for a fifty-two-year old Guyanese fisherman who went missing on Wednesday after a fishing vessel collided with another vessel and sank, some 40 miles off the coast of Paramaribo, Suriname.

The accident was confirmed by the Director of Maritime Safety, Captain John Flores who stated that the seismic vessel; Prospector which was conducting surveys collided with the fishing vessel; Lady Roma 2 causing it to sink sometime on Wednesday.

Six fishermen were onboard the fishing vessel at the time of the accident and the vessel was being captained by one of the men whose only name provided as ‘Harry’. Of the six Guyanese men, five were lucky enough to be rescued, however, Terrence Gomes “Big eye” of Region Two, did not share in this luck. Gomes is currently missing and searches are ongoing.

Shortly after the owner of the fishing vessel, known to the family only as ‘Vishal’ contacted the missing fisherman’s sister about the unfortunate accident. She contacted Kaieteur News in an effort to shine some light on her brother’s situation.

The frustrated woman was told by the owner that, “The boat was hit and split in half, and it sank,” and her brother is currently the only one missing from the crew. She also stated that the owner reported the matter to the coast guards who were currently searching for Gomes.

However, she claimed that the owner could not relate much because he was awaiting further word from the authorities in Suriname. She added that her older brother, also in an effort to find Gomes, took his boat out later that day to aid in the search.

Kaieteur News was also able to speak with Gomes’ wife who said that her husband has been a fisherman for quite a while and goes on many fishing trips. She said the last time she saw or spoke to her husband was on Saturday morning, the day he left to join the five other men for the fishing trip. The grieving woman said that her husband is the sole breadwinner for the family and they have three children together ages 12, seven and 11.

“He is a kind, loving person, a good father and he does get his children whatever them want.” she added. The woman is awaiting good news on her husband and is hoping that he is found soon, alive and well.