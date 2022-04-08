Drug bond director released on bail

Latest update April 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 08, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The director of the Ministry of Health Drugs bond located at Diamond on East Bank of Demerara (EBD), Cecil Jacques and those who were arrested with him for allegedly stealing the bond’s supplies have been released on station bail as detectives continue their investigation.
Kaieteur News confirmed this latest development with the division’s new commander, Denise Griffith. Investigators are reluctant to share much information about the case but noted that it has to do with theft of the bond’s supplies. After receiving reports of an ongoing racket, which involves the theft and resale of medicinal drugs (property of the Ministry of Health), detectives had set up a sting operation that resulted in several persons being arrested on March 21.Among the first set of persons to be arrested were a doctor, a rank attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and another employee with the Ministry of Health, Terrence Williams.
Williams during his arrest was found with two illegal firearms and matching ammunition and almost $5M in cash stuffed in a duffle bag. He had attempted to buy his freedom with the cash but ended up in more trouble. He was not charged for his alleged involvement in the drug racket at the bond but was remanded to prison for the attempting to bribe a police officer and the illegal possession the guns while the doctor and GDF rank were released on bail.
Days later, cops arrested Cecil Jacques and three other persons.
Apr 08, 2022Defending champions Tucville Secondary School sounded a warning to their opponents as play continued in the Georgetown zone of the Janet Jagan memorial school girls NSC/MCYS Windball cricket...
Apr 08, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Apr 08, 2022
Kaieteur News – I am entering 34 years of offering my thoughts and analyses in the print media and television (once... more
Kaieteur News – Teachers have to appreciate their true and complete role as educators. But the process does not begin... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On March 25, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]