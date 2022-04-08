Latest update April 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Drug bond director released on bail

Apr 08, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The director of the Ministry of Health Drugs bond located at Diamond on East Bank of Demerara (EBD), Cecil Jacques and those who were arrested with him for allegedly stealing the bond’s supplies have been released on station bail as detectives continue their investigation.

Released on bail, Director of the Ministry of Health Drug Bond at Diamond, Cecil Jacques

Kaieteur News confirmed this latest development with the division’s new commander, Denise Griffith. Investigators are reluctant to share much information about the case but noted that it has to do with theft of the bond’s supplies. After receiving reports of an ongoing racket, which involves the theft and resale of medicinal drugs (property of the Ministry of Health), detectives had set up a sting operation that resulted in several persons being arrested on March 21.Among the first set of persons to be arrested were a doctor, a rank attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and another employee with the Ministry of Health, Terrence Williams.

Remanded for the illegal possession of guns and attempting to bribe an officer, Terrence Williams.

Williams during his arrest was found with two illegal firearms and matching ammunition and almost $5M in cash stuffed in a duffle bag. He had attempted to buy his freedom with the cash but ended up in more trouble. He was not charged for his alleged involvement in the drug racket at the bond but was remanded to prison for the attempting to bribe a police officer and the illegal possession the guns while the doctor and GDF rank were released on bail.
Days later, cops arrested Cecil Jacques and three other persons.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Tucville Secondary School triumph in latest Janet Jagan Windball Cricket

Tucville Secondary School triumph in latest Janet Jagan Windball...

Apr 08, 2022

Defending champions Tucville Secondary School sounded a warning to their opponents as play continued in the Georgetown zone of the Janet Jagan memorial school girls NSC/MCYS Windball cricket...
Read More
Trophy Stall Golf Classic set for tomorrow

Trophy Stall Golf Classic set for tomorrow

Apr 08, 2022

MCYS/NSC Easter Vacation ‘Teach Them Young’ Swimming Programme set for April 11-22

MCYS/NSC Easter Vacation ‘Teach Them Young’...

Apr 08, 2022

OMCT overcome Canal Number two by eight runs

OMCT overcome Canal Number two by eight runs

Apr 08, 2022

NSC assists Guyana CARIFTA Games team

NSC assists Guyana CARIFTA Games team

Apr 08, 2022

Lady Jags and GFF President Forde visit West Demerara Secondary School

Lady Jags and GFF President Forde visit West...

Apr 08, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Teachers are role models

    Kaieteur News – Teachers have to appreciate their true and complete role as educators. But the process does not begin... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]