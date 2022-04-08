Drug bond director released on bail

Kaieteur News – The director of the Ministry of Health Drugs bond located at Diamond on East Bank of Demerara (EBD), Cecil Jacques and those who were arrested with him for allegedly stealing the bond’s supplies have been released on station bail as detectives continue their investigation.

Kaieteur News confirmed this latest development with the division’s new commander, Denise Griffith. Investigators are reluctant to share much information about the case but noted that it has to do with theft of the bond’s supplies. After receiving reports of an ongoing racket, which involves the theft and resale of medicinal drugs (property of the Ministry of Health), detectives had set up a sting operation that resulted in several persons being arrested on March 21.Among the first set of persons to be arrested were a doctor, a rank attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and another employee with the Ministry of Health, Terrence Williams.

Williams during his arrest was found with two illegal firearms and matching ammunition and almost $5M in cash stuffed in a duffle bag. He had attempted to buy his freedom with the cash but ended up in more trouble. He was not charged for his alleged involvement in the drug racket at the bond but was remanded to prison for the attempting to bribe a police officer and the illegal possession the guns while the doctor and GDF rank were released on bail.

Days later, cops arrested Cecil Jacques and three other persons.