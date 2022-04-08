Comedian Henry Rodney passes on

Latest update April 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 08, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Popular Guyanese comedian and playwright Henry Rodney has passed away in the United States where he was residing.
His family announced his passing via facebook Thursday afternoon. “My family and I confirm the passing of my father Henry Rodney on April 7th 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. We thank you for your continued prayers, support and well wishes. Your understanding and space is truly appreciated at this time as we process this loss as a family unit and will update you as time passes. We covet your prayers in this time,” Tamara Rodney-Williams wrote on her Facebook page. Veteran Journlist, Enrico Woolford said Rodney was involved in both amateur and professional theatre at the Theatre Guild and the National Cultural Centre for several years. “He acted in sitcoms on local TV and was a popular comedian on the local and Caribbean diaspora circuit. He also appeared in films, including a lead role in ‘1838’ and other local films. As a cultural activist, Rodney participated in, promoted, and preserved the dance ritual of Queh Queh throughout Guyana and within the Guyanese Diaspora.”
