Stingrays Swimming Services backs Vladimir Woodroffe

Latest update April 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 07, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Vladimir Woodroffe, one of the swimmers heading off to represent Guyana at the 2022 South American Youth Games, received a contribution from Stingrays Swimming Services, to boost his preparation for the event, which will take place in Rosario, Argentina, April 28 – May 8.
A member of Dorado Speed Swim Club, Woodroffe said he’s looking forward to representing Guyana at the multi-sport event, to improve his times and hopefully land on the podium.
With sponsorship being hard to come by, Woodroffe’s participation in the sport is dependent on his parents.
Recognizing this, Stingrays Swimming Services said they’re eager to help the talented middle distance swimmer realize his fullest potential with their assistance, allowing Woodroffe to focus on his exploits in the pool.
Woodroffe thanked the company for their support while adding that he’s working overtime to make the most of his opportunity to compete internationally.
Woodroffe had a good showing at his previous International outing, the Barbados Swimming Association (BSA) International Invitational, where he ended the three-day event as the 13 – 14 age group overall winner.
Meanwhile, of the 11 medals total won by Guyana at the two previous events in Peru (2013) and Chile (2017), Linden’s Deshanna Skeete holds the country’s only gold medal.
Skeete won the girls’ 400 metres in 2017. Guyana’s total medals at the games also include four silver and six bronze.
