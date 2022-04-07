Police Prosecutor on self-bail for obstructing justice

Kaieteur News – Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves, has found himself before the court for allegedly ‘ducking’ two sentence warrants in order to obstruct the course of justice.

Sergeant Gonsalves, 35, of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, on Wednesday, appeared in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce. He denied the charge which alleges that between July 23, 2020 and November 27, 2021 at Diamond East Bank Demerara, he conspired with person(s) unknown; to obstruct the course of justice, so as to cause the disappearance or to falsely execute two warrants in favour of Vishal Munilall.

In December 2021, Vishal Munilall, Deodharry Oodit and others were charged for corrupt transaction with an agent and other offences. The court heard that Munilall and Oodit gave information against the prosecutor for his alleged involvement of the “ducking” of two sentence warrants for Munilall which was issued by Magistrate Annette Singh at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

As such an investigation was launched and a video interview was conducted with Prosecutor Gonsalves. During the interview the prosecutor did not deny the allegation, however while being escorted to the Tactical Service Unit (TSU) he admitted to a senior officer of his involvement.

As such, a file was prepared base on the investigation carried out and sent to Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice. The DPP later sent back the file recommending the prosecutor be charged. The prosecutor is being represented by attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva, who has since written to the DPP for a review of the charge against his client.