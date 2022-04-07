Police Prosecutor on self-bail for obstructing justice

Latest update April 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves, has found himself before the court for allegedly ‘ducking’ two sentence warrants in order to obstruct the course of justice.
Sergeant Gonsalves, 35, of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, on Wednesday, appeared in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce. He denied the charge which alleges that between July 23, 2020 and November 27, 2021 at Diamond East Bank Demerara, he conspired with person(s) unknown; to obstruct the course of justice, so as to cause the disappearance or to falsely execute two warrants in favour of Vishal Munilall.
In December 2021, Vishal Munilall, Deodharry Oodit and others were charged for corrupt transaction with an agent and other offences. The court heard that Munilall and Oodit gave information against the prosecutor for his alleged involvement of the “ducking” of two sentence warrants for Munilall which was issued by Magistrate Annette Singh at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
As such an investigation was launched and a video interview was conducted with Prosecutor Gonsalves. During the interview the prosecutor did not deny the allegation, however while being escorted to the Tactical Service Unit (TSU) he admitted to a senior officer of his involvement.
As such, a file was prepared base on the investigation carried out and sent to Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice. The DPP later sent back the file recommending the prosecutor be charged. The prosecutor is being represented by attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva, who has since written to the DPP for a review of the charge against his client.
Apr 07, 2022Coach Fraser says playing on turf pitches will benefit By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Under Head Coach former Guyana U-19 and First-Class Pacer Linden Fraser, the New York Tri State team is...
Apr 07, 2022
Apr 07, 2022
Apr 07, 2022
Apr 07, 2022
Apr 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – Before we enter a discussion on the two Singhs and what the younger Singh is purported to have done,... more
Kaieteur News – The actual unemployment rate is far lower than the official statistics indicate. The reason for this... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On March 25, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]