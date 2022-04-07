People going to invisible workplaces

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem contractors talk how dem nah getting labourers fuh wuk. But dat is old story.

During de pandemic, dem had people walking around looking fuh wuk. One man come to de boss man of de waterfall paper and beg he fuh wuk. He was almost in tears because he could not put food on de table fuh he children. De boss man didn’t had any vacancy but he was so moved by de man plea dat he give he a hold-on.

Deh had a man who used to dress everyday as if he going to work. He use to put on he heavy duty boots, pick up he toolbox and head down de road. De man was living in a dream world because he was not working anywhere. But he dressing fuh wuk.

When he friends ask he how de job going, he used to say, “Ah still wuking pon it. Ah

got to hammer out a few kinks, nail de delivery and ensure ah don’t screw things up.”

One day de boss ask a construction worker to drill two holes in a wall. A few hours after de boss ask he how he like de task. He say it was boring. So de boss ask he to weld two pieces of metal together. When he was finish de boss ask he how he enjoy de task. He said it was riveting.

But sometimes, yuh does gat to be careful with some ah dem construction workers. Deh gat some bad eggs wah does steal from yuh. One day de police bin get call in fuh investigate stealing at de construction site of a wooden building. After a few hours of investigating dem report dat dem nah got no concrete evidence.

Talk half. Leff half.