MSC holds meeting for members and public on Saturday afternoon at MSC pavilion

Kaieteur News – The iconic sports institution the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) will face members of the public and its own members when a meeting is planned for 17.00hrs at the MSC pavilion.

The MSC has faced hard times and after being in the lock-down mode since mid 2019, it should come to life as Linden prepares for its 52nd anniversary as a town.

That will be in the form of the Linden Town Week which starts on April 23 and ends on May 5 where the town will be showcased and a number of activities are planned for the MSC ground.

In addition to those activities, the MSC had been identified to be the venue that the government has identified in Region 10 (Upper Demerara/ Upper Berbice) to be a multipurpose facility. The others are to be in Berbice and Essequibo.

However, what form or shape that will take is unknown to the MSC Executive and this meeting will be one where questions about that rehabilitation will likely surface.

President of the MSC Avery Trim along with General Secretary Joseph Chapman will field questions as to the immediate plans of the Management Committee of the Club and hear what are the projections for this sports institution which many feel has always been a multipurpose facility in Linden.