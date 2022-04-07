Mohamed’s Enterprise/Team Mohamed’s fuels Bartica Easter Regatta ‘Bounce Back’ 2022

Kaieteur News – Chairman of the Bartica Easter Regatta ‘Bounce Back’ 2022 Committee, Regional Chairman Kenneth Williams has expressed thanks to the principals of Mohamed’s Enterprise/Team Mohamed’s who have made a substantial contribution towards the successful hosting of this year’s event set to take place from April 11-18, next.

A longtime supporter of the event, Mohamed’s Enterprise/Team Mohamed’s did not have any hesitation in coming on board for the event which is making a grand return after being affected, like other events by the world pandemic, covid-19.

Williams stated that he is very pleased with the contribution made by Mohamed’s Enterprise/Team Mohamed’s towards this event and it was done despite the fact that the organisers did not have much to piece things together after the Government of Guyana lifted restrictions.

He reiterated that the Bartica Community deserves the boost that comes with this event which is recognised internationally.

“On behalf of the Bartica Easter Regatta Organising Committee, I would like to extend appreciation to the Management and Staff of Mohamed’s Enterprise/Team Mohamed’s for their unflinching support for this event. We are bouncing back and doing so with style and it is the support from companies the likes of the Mohamed’s which make our success a possibility and reality.”

Handing Mohamed’s Enterprise/Team Mohamed’s contribution was Insaf Jumrally to Bartica Regatta Committee Treasurer, Ms. Natalie Tilbury-Bobb.

Activities will get underway on next Monday, April 11th from 19:00hrs with a Gospel Fest which is being promoted by the Chosen Generation Band and would be held at the Bartica Tarmac.