Fernandes advance to Snr Pan Am Final in Guatemala

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Caribbean Squash Queen Nicolette Fernandes dominated for an outstanding win in her semi-final match Tuesday night against the number 2 seed Canadian Hannah Blatt – storming into a straight set triumph 11/2 11/911/3.

She was masterful on the court showing how she achieved so much in the sport during her professional career. She demonstrated her amazing ability to read the game, her still sharp racket skills and high level of fitness to beat her younger opponents.

Fernandes, who turns 39 on June 19, was set to clash with the number 1 seed in the final last night with the aim of becoming the first Female Guyanese win Gold at this event.

The Canadian born Guyanese is the reigning women’s Champion in the Guinness National Squash Championship after defeating defending Champion Ashley Khalid in the Final last month.

Her long-time Coach Carl Ince, said Fernandes, who is already assured of Silver Medal, has made him very proud of Nicolette’s performance in the championships that took her to the finals.

“She displayed patience and discipline and a full range of accuracy in finding her targets. In her tactical game she did what was expected when playing someone at that level, keeping them twisting and turning, causing as much fatigue as possible. It’s obvious to her that there is no need to change a winning game. Expect more of the same with added intensity. We’re all very proud of her and looking forward to a good match with her bringing home the trophy,” said Coach Ince.

Her uncle and past President of the Guyana Squash Association David Fernandes says no Guyanese female has reached such heights in this tournament and was confident that Nicolette will go all the way last night.

The doubles teams Ashley and Jason Ray Khalil, Alex Arjoon and Kristian Jeffrey, and Gabby Fraser and Mary Fung-a-Fat suffered losses in their matches but now prepare for team games which will be played tomorrow and Saturday.