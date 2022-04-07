Drug bond director remains in custody as probe deepens into scandal

Kaieteur News – Cecil Jacques, the director of the Ministry of Health drugs bond located at Diamond, on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), was on Tuesday arrested by police for the alleged theft of medicinal drugs.

Kaieteur News understands that ranks turned up at his workplace and cautioned him. He complied and entered the police pick-up and was taken away to the Golden Grove Police Station.

Three other persons were arrested along with him as well. They were all implicated as participants in a simple larceny that was committed on the bond.

Investigators have been working on the case for a while now after it was reported that medicinal drugs were being stolen from the bond. A sting operation was set up by the detectives, and it resulted in several persons being arrested including a rank from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), a doctor and another employee with the Ministry of Health, Terrence Williams.

Williams was arrested on March 21, and was busted with almost $5M in cash stuffed in a duffle bag along with two illegal firearms with matching ammunition.

He allegedly attempted to bribe the detectives with the cash in a bid to purchase his freedom but it only landed him in more trouble. He has since been remanded to prison for attempting to bribe an officer and the illegal possession of the firearms and ammunition.

However, Williams was not charged for stealing from the ministry’s bond.