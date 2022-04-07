Court battle led to US$84M settlement after Oil Company offered US$6000 to Nigerian community

Latest update April 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A three year court battle between Dutch oil giant, Shell and a Nigerian fishing community had led to a US$84M oil spill settlement, instead of the US$6000 the oil giant had offered the community.The multi-million settlement for the oil spills was paid to approximately 15,600 Nigerian fishermen and their community. It was reported that the spills devastated the environment surrounding the community of Bodo, in Gokana Local Government Area, Rivers State, Nigeria.
