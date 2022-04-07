11 new COVID-19 cases; five persons in ICU

Latest update April 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – With 25 COVID-19 cases recorded for the month thus far, the Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, health authorities have recorded 11 more new infections in the country. The new cases which now bring the total number of confirmed cases to 63,294 were detected in Region Four which recorded eight and Region Six which recorded three.
The Ministry’s dashboard data shows that five patients are still admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, nine persons are in institutional isolation, 98 are in home isolation and 15 are quarantined institutionally. Additionally, only one person recovered from the virus within the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovery to 61,976.
Apr 07, 2022Coach Fraser says playing on turf pitches will benefit By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Under Head Coach former Guyana U-19 and First-Class Pacer Linden Fraser, the New York Tri State team is...
Apr 07, 2022
Apr 07, 2022
Apr 07, 2022
Apr 07, 2022
Apr 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – Before we enter a discussion on the two Singhs and what the younger Singh is purported to have done,... more
Kaieteur News – The actual unemployment rate is far lower than the official statistics indicate. The reason for this... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On March 25, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]