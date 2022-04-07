11 new COVID-19 cases; five persons in ICU

Kaieteur News – With 25 COVID-19 cases recorded for the month thus far, the Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, health authorities have recorded 11 more new infections in the country. The new cases which now bring the total number of confirmed cases to 63,294 were detected in Region Four which recorded eight and Region Six which recorded three.

The Ministry’s dashboard data shows that five patients are still admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, nine persons are in institutional isolation, 98 are in home isolation and 15 are quarantined institutionally. Additionally, only one person recovered from the virus within the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovery to 61,976.

