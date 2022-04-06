Latest update April 6th, 2022 1:09 AM

St. Rose’s High wins Inter Schools Tapeball Competition

Apr 06, 2022

Kaieteur News –St. Rose’s High School carted off with the It’s Our Life-ARD Trophy when they won the Inter Secondary Schools Tapeball Cricket Competition on Saturday at the D’Urban Park Tarmac.
St. Rose’s defeated Charlestown Secondary School in the finale of the four over tournament. On Saturday, Charlestown took first strike and reach 48 – 4 in their allotted overs before the eventual victors returned to reach 50 without loss in 3.1 overs.

The victorious St. Rose’s High School team alongside Coordinator James Lewis (left).

According to a release from the coordinator of the tournament, James Lewis, the next competition is scheduled for Saturday at the same venue for 9:30 hrs.
Teams from East Coast, West Demerara, East Bank and Georgetown have signaled their intent to participate in the event which has a winning purse of $50,000 and the P&P Brokers Insurance Trophy to accompany the cash incentive.
These competitions are often organised by the Holy Family Bible Club and coordinated by Lewis.

 

