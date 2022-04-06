Sparta Boss follow Haslington to finals stage, action shifts to Den Amstel Saturday

Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village KO Football…

Kaieteur News – The highly touted Sparta Boss, based on their reputation in tournaments over recent years, displayed why they are the ‘big boys’ on the pitch when they joined East Coast Demerara side Haslington as the fist teams through to the quarterfinal stage when play in the Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village Knockout Football tournament continued on Sunday last at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC).

Play in the tournament, which is honour of Mayor of Georgetown Ubraj Narine, continues on Saturday at Den Amstel ground on the Westside, then returns to the GFC on Sunday for a full weekend of action.

Saturday at Dem Amstel starting from 12:00pm, Back Street Kings open play against Crane to be followed by Uitvlugt facing Stewartville, then Pouderoyen challenge Hurry Ate, Sara Lodge battle Wales, Den Amstel oppose West Side Masters and West Side Spartans tackle Bagotville to end the first phase of matches. The winners then collide in the playoffs to determine who advances.

Sunday back at the GFC ground from 6:00pm, New Amsterdam face Turkeyen, Timehri take on Subryanville, Airy Hall oppose City Strikers, Tucville challenge Smyth Town, Ann’s Grove collide with Mahaicony and Road Warriors battle Bourda All Stars with the winner set to advance to the eight-team finals, joining Haslington and Sparta Boss.

The other playing dates are Sunday April 17 and Sunday April 24 all at the Buxton ground.

Meanwhile, results from last Sunday’s competition saw Charlestown beating Club 45 by a 1-0 margin. This was followed by two teams gaining walkovers to the next phase; Lilliendaal took a walkover from Campbellville and Mocha from Annandale.

Bourda All Stars then brushed aside Kuru Kururu 4-0, Road Warriors defeated Agricola on penalty kicks 6-5 after the contest expired regulation time locked at 1-1. Sparta Boss hammered Belle West Stars 6-0 to conclude the first phase of the zone.

The second round of matches saw Bourda All Stars edge past Charlestown 1-0, Road Warriors overcame Lilliendaal 2-1 and Sparta Boss moved to the quarters by beating Mocha 2-0.

These teams are battling for attractive prize money and the respective trophies with a first prize of $600,000, second prize $300,000, third $200,000 and fourth $100,000 on offer. Mid Atlantic Oil and Gas Company is the sponsor for the winning purse of $600,000.

Organiser Lennox Arthur has expressed his gratitude at the support of the sponsors noting that Pure Diamond, Gold Target Exports and CIDI have thrown in their support.

Among the other businesses that have offered support are: IPA, DDL, Digicel, Johil, John Fernandes, General Equipment, Busta, GTT, Namilco, Macorp, New Thriving, Sattar Gafoor, B. Megan, Pritipaul Singh, Ready Mix, Eddie Bobcat, Silvie’s, Caribbean Containers, E Networks, Super Bet, Cummings Electrical, China Trading, Dave Lumber yard and Schlumberger.

The rules governing the tournament includes the no offside rule and teams are allowed five substitutions. The games are of two 20-minute halves for a 40-minute duration. The tournament is a straight knockout one with no extra time being played. A tie at the end of regulation would result in the teams dueling in the dreaded sudden death penalty shootout.

All other FIFA rules apply and the Referee is the sole authority of these games. Teams showing up late beyond a reasonable time determined by the organisers will be disqualified and their game forfeited via the walkover route.