Shomari Wilshire (Boys), Kirsten Gomes (girls) win titles

Woodpecker Products Junior Nat C/ships…

Kaieteur News – The Woodpecker Products Junior National Championships for 2021 concluded on Sunday at the Georgetown Club Camp Street. The Championship is being recognised for last

year which was missed due to the pandemic. In a tournament that spanned two weeks, with the Under 19’s Boys playing out last week. Shomari Wiltshire dominated to take the crown- and when what would have been the final match for the top two girls was cancelled due to injury, Kirsten Gomes became the 2021 Girls UI9 Champ. The Guyana Squash Association dedicated these two trophies to the late Colin Ming to recognise his valued contribution to the sport by naming them the “Colin Ming Junior National Champions”.

After a long pause of Junior competition, the younger players dusted off their court shoes and enthusiastically got back in swing for the tournament. Some athletes played in several categories, playing as many matches as three in one day on occasions. Each of the youngsters enjoyed their return to competition and importantly, the competition reignited their passion for the game. A couple of 5 setter matches entertained the crowd and with a return of the GSA hosted its signature fundraiser BBQ on Sunday afternoon. Squash is back on track in time to prepare the Juniors for the upcoming Caribbean Area Squash Championships, scheduled to be hosted in Guyana in July 2022.

Newly introduced special award “Heart of a Champion” was presented to a beaming Breno DaSilva for his attitude, sportsmanship, and enthusiasm for the game. Along with scooping his first National title at U13, he joined brother, Louis in the Winners group. Multiple wins for Kirsten Gomes in U19 and U17 category, Nicholas Verwey BU19 3rd place, BU17 Winner, and taking 4 new pieces of silverware home was Safirah Sumner GU19 2nd place, GU17 2nd place, GU15 Winner and Most improved girl.

In a brief speech, Vice President David Fernandes took the opportunity to remember special friends of squash who have passed away during the hiatus from competition including the late Bobby Fernandes, the late Billy Fung A Fat, and the late Colin Ming- all of whom gave so much to the sport and the squash fraternity.

Fernandes, from sponsor Woodpecker Products, handed out trophies to the winners and highlighted the hard work and unwavering, long time support from founder and owner Luana Fernandes. Tournament director, Deje Dias thanked sponsors, players and supportive parents for a successful week of play.

Prize list:

Most improved Boy Louis DaSilva

Most Improved Girl Safirah Sumner

Heat of a Champion Breno DaSilva

BU19 Winner Shomari Wiltshire

2nd Place Samuel Ince-Carvalhal

3rd Place Nicholas Verwey

GU19 Winner Kirsten Gomes

2nd Place Safirah Sumner

3rd Place Abosaide Cadogan

BU17 Winner Nicholas Verwey

2nd Place Michael Alphonso

3rd Place Mohryan Baksh

GU17 Winner Kirsten Gomes

2nd Place Safirah Sumner

3rd Place Beau Fernandes

BU15 Winner Mohryan Baksh

2nd Place Louis DaSilva

3rd Place Shiloh Asregado

GU15 Winner Safirah Sumner

2nd Place Rylee Rodrigues

3rd Place Beau Fernandes

BU13 Winner Breno DaSilva

2nd Place Grant Fernandes

3rd Place Noah Rahaman