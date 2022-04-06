Peru fines oil company for failing to recover spilled crude

Related

– The Government of Peru has once again imposed another fine on Spanish oil giant, Repsol. The new fine that was imposed against the oil company is for failing to recover spilled hydrocarbons from their environment.On January 15, last, over 10,000 barrels of crude was spilled from one of the La Pampilla refineries off the coast of Ventanilla in the region of Lima, Peru.It was reported that the spill was caused by shock waves from an undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean. At the time of the undersea eruption, Suezmax tanker, Mare Doricum, was offloading a shipment of Brazilian crude oil at one of La Pampilla refinery’s offshore mooring buoys, and as such, a quantity of the cargo was released.Repsol had underreported the quantity of crude that was spilled to the Agency for Environmental Assessment and Control (OEFA), an agency attached to Peru’s Ministry of the Environment, stating that only 0.16 barrels of crude was spilled, and affecting an area of 2.5m2. However, later investigations by Peru’s OEFA revealed that more than 10,000 barrels of crude had spilled – more than double the amount initially reported by the company with the affected area being a size of 11,061 hectares.Following the ecological disaster, the Peruvian authorities had initiated several fines and sanctions against Repsol.The OEFA has imposed the fifth coercive fine in the sum of Sol $460,000 (US$124,307) for the non-compliance of the administrative measure, containment and recovery of the hydrocarbon from the second oil spill.To date, Repsol has not complied with five of the 14 administrative measures that were issued. Those are: identification of the areas affected by the spill, cleanup of affected areas, containment and recovery of hydrocarbons, containment, recovery, and cleanup of hydrocarbons in natural protected areas, and containment and recovery of the hydrocarbon from the second oil spill. The five coercive fines were imposed for a total amount of Sol$2,300,000 (US$$621,537) – four of which have already been paid.Moreover, in the face of the new breach, the OEFA has also initiated a new sanctioning administrative procedure. In addition to the five coercive fines, the agency has initiated five sanctioning administrative procedures against Repsol. For the administrative sanctions, the fines could exceed Sol$92,000,000 (US$24,861,505).The administrative sanctioning procedure is to determine whether there is administrative responsibility for non-compliance with an environmental obligation that can be audited, the consequence of which is the imposition of a sanction.Kaieteur News reported that following the devastating oil spill, several Peruvian officials had called for the oil company to offer compensation for the disaster.The first action taken against the company was by Peruvian judge, Romualdo Aguedo, on Friday, January 28, 2022, who granted the order to prevent four Repsol’s executives from leaving the country. Peruvian media reported that Judge Aguedo imposed an 18-month ban on the grounds of the potential risk that the officials might leave Peru. Among them were refinery manager, Jaime Fernández-Cuesta Luca de Tena; terminal manager, Renzo Alejandro Tejada Mackenzie; environmental manager, Gisela Cecilia Posadas Jhong and production manager, José Gregorio Reyes Ruiz.In taking additional steps, Peru’s former Minister of the Environment, Rubén Ramirez on Monday, January 31, 2022, revealed that the government had taken the decision to suspend the company’s hydrocarbon loading and unloading activities. In other words, Repsol’s operation in the country was halted until it can substantially prove that another oil spill will not occur again in its waters.However, in an update, it was revealed that a fuel shortage in Peru had forced the country’s OEFA to lift the suspension on Repsol’s operation temporarily. However, the company was only allowed to continue its operations for 10 days and under supervision from the OEFA. Since the expiration of the 10-day period, the Peruvian government signalled that it has other alternative sources to obtain fuel.The clean-up and remediation of approximately 12,000 barrels of crude that contaminated the shores and waters of Peru is expected to cost some US$65 million – this was announced by Repsol’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Josu Jon Imaz.As the Government of Peru takes action to protect its people and its environment, Guyana in contrast, continues to give American oil giant, ExxonMobil, permission to operate without full coverage insurance to cater for such a disastrous oil spill. In February, last, ExxonMobil announced that it has commenced oil production at Guyana’s second offshore development area called Liza Phase Two in the Stabroek Block.Among the oil companies working in Guyana’s backyard is the very oil company –Repsol – that caused the oil spill in Peru.