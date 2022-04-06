Over 40 Coaches to gain valuable knowledge and insight

Latest update April 6th, 2022 1:09 AM
Apr 06, 2022 Sports
GCB/CWI to conduct Coaching Education Development Events on April 6 and 7 at LBI…
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in collaboration with Cricket West Indies (CWI) will be conducting CWI Coaching Education Development Events from 09:00 hours to 17: 00 hours on April 6, 2022, and April 7, 2022, (today and tomorrow) at the LBI Cricket facility.
These development events are for individuals participating in the CWI Competition Coaching, Level One Course (Guyana). This programme includes an online component which co
mmenced on March 22, 2022, comprising over 40 participants drawn from the three counties. The practical assessment will be done today, April 6 and 7, 2022. Prior to the commencement of the online component, potential participants were required to undertake the ICC Foundation Coaching and Child Protection Courses. Apart from the online and face to face components of the course, the potential CWI Level One Coaches are also required to acquire a first aid certificate and police clearance as prerequisites to obtaining the CWI Level One Coaching Course. The participants are as follows:
Wednesday April 6, 2022: Kevin McAdam, Deon Carew, Pernell Christie, Rawle Merell, Shaun Massiah, Jason George, Vishnu Ramjeet, Dwayne Benjamin, Sydartha Anandjit, Ajay Gainda, Vicky Rampersaud, Quincy Richardson, Ranole Bourne, Dameon Ross, Wayne Osborne, Nabeel Ali, Surendar Kissoonlall, Gregory Crandon, Gregory George, Rayon De Costa, Parmeshwar Persaud, Nathan Persaud, Stamond Daniels and Heema Singh.
Thursday April 7, 2022: Christopher Barnwell, Tevin Imlach, Virendra Chintamani, Akaze ThompsonJoel Amsterdam, Mirenda Corneilus, Krishna Singh, Orlando Tanner, Jermaine Maxwell, Ryan Shun, Mahendra Algu, Davindra Ramdihal, Keon Joseph, Terry Newton, Imran Baksh, LakramLathman, Sharaz Ramcharran, AnthonyBramble, Ravishwar Latif, Rajendra Chandrika, Divine Ross, Nadine Smith, and Romario Samaroo.
The facilitators, Keshava Ramphal and Ryerson Bhagoo of Trinidad and Tobago, will be ably assisted by tutors Colin Stuart and Julian Moore.
