Nicolette Fernandes reach Pan Am semis in Guatemala

Kaieteur News –Ladies team captain, Nicolette Fernandes has qualified for the semi-finals in the senior Pan American Squash Championships in Guatemala and is the only Guyanese remaining in the individual category.

Fernandes continues her bid to reach the higher individuals rounds after dropping only one game against Lucia Bautista from Colombia 11/9, 8/11, 11/2, 11/8 before beating Maria Min of Canada 3-0 to advance to the semis which were scheduled to be played last night.

In a field of high standard players, the boys all lost their second round matches yesterday along with Gabby Fraser.

Coach Ramon Can A Sue shared, “It has been tough going for the Guyana team so far as we try to acclimatise to the conditions (altitude). We are looking forward to getting better as the tournament moves into the team phase of the event.” Fraser and Samuel Ince-Carvalhal each nearly took a game from the Argentinians Pilar Etchechoury and Jeremias Azana. Fraser had a strong second game narrowly losing it 9/11, while Ince-Carvalhal made a valiant push in his third game- managing to also get within 2 points of his opponent.

Mary Fung A Fat who was halted in her bid, earned each of her points against Ariana Alva of Ecuador but was unable to catch her and lost in 3- 6/11 8/11 8/11. Ashley Khalil enjoyed a solid 3/0 win in her first match against Emma Turnball of Cayman Island, but met with a formidable opponent Argentinian, Valentina Portieri yesterday in a five-setter close battle which she lost 9/11, 10/12, 11/9, 11/7, 10/12.

Doubles categories begin today with siblings Jason and Ashley Khalil teaming up for the mixed doubles, Kristian Jeffrey and Alex Arjoon representing Guyana for the men and Mary Fung A Fat and Gabby Fraser partnering up for the women.

The team event with be played on Friday and Saturday.