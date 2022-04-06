Latest update April 6th, 2022 1:09 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nicolette Fernandes reach Pan Am semis in Guatemala

Apr 06, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News –Ladies team captain, Nicolette Fernandes has qualified for the semi-finals in the senior Pan American Squash Championships in Guatemala and is the only Guyanese remaining in the individual category.

Team Guyana at the senior Pan American Squash Championships in Guatemala.

Fernandes continues her bid to reach the higher individuals rounds after dropping only one game against Lucia Bautista from Colombia 11/9, 8/11, 11/2, 11/8 before beating Maria Min of Canada 3-0 to advance to the semis which were scheduled to be played last night.
In a field of high standard players, the boys all lost their second round matches yesterday along with Gabby Fraser.
Coach Ramon Can A Sue shared, “It has been tough going for the Guyana team so far as we try to acclimatise to the conditions (altitude). We are looking forward to getting better as the tournament moves into the team phase of the event.” Fraser and Samuel Ince-Carvalhal each nearly took a game from the Argentinians Pilar Etchechoury and Jeremias Azana. Fraser had a strong second game narrowly losing it 9/11, while Ince-Carvalhal made a valiant push in his third game- managing to also get within 2 points of his opponent.
Mary Fung A Fat who was halted in her bid, earned each of her points against Ariana Alva of Ecuador but was unable to catch her and lost in 3- 6/11 8/11 8/11. Ashley Khalil enjoyed a solid 3/0 win in her first match against Emma Turnball of Cayman Island, but met with a formidable opponent Argentinian, Valentina Portieri yesterday in a five-setter close battle which she lost 9/11, 10/12, 11/9, 11/7, 10/12.

Nicolette Fernandes

Doubles categories begin today with siblings Jason and Ashley Khalil teaming up for the mixed doubles, Kristian Jeffrey and Alex Arjoon representing Guyana for the men and Mary Fung A Fat and Gabby Fraser partnering up for the women.
The team event with be played on Friday and Saturday.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Nicolette Fernandes reach Pan Am semis in Guatemala

Nicolette Fernandes reach Pan Am semis in Guatemala

Apr 06, 2022

Kaieteur News –Ladies team captain, Nicolette Fernandes has qualified for the semi-finals in the senior Pan American Squash Championships in Guatemala and is the only Guyanese remaining in the...
Read More
National Junior Championship Qualifiers confirmed for April 9

National Junior Championship Qualifiers confirmed...

Apr 06, 2022

Sparta Boss follow Haslington to finals stage, action shifts to Den Amstel Saturday

Sparta Boss follow Haslington to finals stage,...

Apr 06, 2022

Vryheid’s Lust dominates Small Goal Tournament

Vryheid’s Lust dominates Small Goal Tournament

Apr 06, 2022

GCOS and Team Mohamed’s at BTTSC Table Tennis tourney

GCOS and Team Mohamed’s at BTTSC Table Tennis...

Apr 06, 2022

Shomari Wilshire (Boys), Kirsten Gomes (girls) win titles

Shomari Wilshire (Boys), Kirsten Gomes (girls)...

Apr 06, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]