Mek friends nah enemies

Apr 06, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Life dem seh is short. Suh is better tuh live good with dem around yuh. Why pick fight and trouble when life is short and yuh should be enjoying every moment instead of hurting yuh head over someone dat yuh hate.

Some of we, however, like gat plenty enemies. We does manufacture dem as if we gat a production line. And most time is yuh friend who does become yuh enemy. One day somebody is yuh friend and de next day, you and dem fall out over stupidness.

But deh gat some people don’t gat friends nor enemy. Dem does live longer and dem does end up lonely.

It remind dem boys about de story of de old lady wah go to Church one Sunday. She listen attentively to wat de pastor say.

Towards de end of de service, de pastor asked de congregation, “How many of you have forgiven your enemies.” About eight in every person raised dem hands.

De pastor notice dat de old lady did not raise she hands. So he turn to she and ask: “Are you willing to forgive your enemies?’

De old lady answer, “I don’t have any.”

“That is very unusual. How old are you?” ask de pastor.

De old lady answer, “I am 96 years old.”

“And you mean to tell me,” said de pastor, “that in all those years, you did not have enemies. Come and tell us how you do not have any enemies.”

“I outlived de bitches,” reply de old lady.

Talk half. Leff half.

