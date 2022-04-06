Granger writes GECOM over replacement for Joseph Harmon, Nicolette Henry

By Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – Former President and Representative of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) list, David Granger has written to Chief Election Officer (CEO), Vishnu Persaud, to have the names of Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Aubrey Norton, and former PNCR Chairperson, Volda Lawrence, extracted from the List of Candidates to sit in the National Assembly as Members of Parliament (MPs).

According to a statement by Granger’s team, the decision follows a request outlined in a letter signed by Norton in his capacity as Chairman of APNU and Khemraj Ramjattan, the Leader of the AFC.

The letter informed Granger that the two candidates for the 2020 General and Regional Elections are to be extracted from the list to fill the vacancies created by the resignation of Lt. Col. (ret.) Joseph Harmon and Nicolette Henry.

The two former MPs had written to the Speaker of the National Assembly expressing their intention to resign from the National Assembly.

As such, the APNU+AFC letter to Granger stated in part: “In the circumstance, the APNU has resolved, with the knowledge of its partner, the Alliance For Change, that the replacements are Mr. Aubrey C. Norton and Ms. Volda Ann Lawrence both of whom were listed by APNU+AFC as candidates in the 2020 submission of the joint list.”

As a result, Granger in his capacity as Representative of the List, as required by Section 99 (A) of the Representation of the People Act. Cap. 1:03, sent the nominations to the Chief Election Officer, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, for the necessary instruments to be issued accordingly.

Last month, Former Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon vacated that post only a few weeks after he tendered his resignation to the National Assembly, signalling his intent to no longer serve as a Member of Parliament (MP).

His resignation as Opposition Leader came two weeks after the newly elected Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Norton, told a news conference that the party has made a decision that it wants to be led by him (Norton).

Norton was declared the new leader of the PNCR after securing more than 70 percent of the total votes cast for the position during the party’s 21st Biennial Delegates Congress, held in December last.

Following Harmon’s defeat in the party’s internal elections process and the decision of its members to be led by Norton in Parliament, former Education Minister, Dr. Nicolette Henry also resigned from the National Assembly to make room for the new Opposition Leader.

Henry’s resignation was announced on February 2, 2022.

The former Education Minister, under the APNU+AFC Coalition Government, made the announcement as she wrapped up her 2022 budget debate presentation.