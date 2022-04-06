GCOS and Team Mohamed’s at BTTSC Table Tennis tourney

Kaieteur News – Action in the Bartica Table Tennis Steering Committee (BTTSC) Table Tennis tournament, played at the Bartica Community Center on Sunday April 3, 2022 saw the likes of Jaswan Seenarine and Ian Gomes winning in their respective categories.

Heading into the tournament, all players were aiming to bring their best versions of the game to the tournament. They had their game faces on, and only the best-of-the-best would emerge victorious. In fact, the anticipated matchup saw the “B” and “C” Class battle, with names such as Jaswan Seenarine, Tyrease Gomes, Rhyse Belle, Marcus McKenzie, Ian Gomes, Joseph Charles, Jameel Seeram, Zinedine DeSantas, Youlandy McThyer, Adrian Fordoyce, Zinco DeSantas, and Lawrence Garnett participating.

Jaswan Seenarine bested Tyrease Gomes in an intense final of the “B” Class, which ended 11-9, 9-11, 8-11, 12-10 and 11-5. Rhyse Belle and Marcus McKenzie finished as joint third-place winners.

In the B Class Semi finals, Seenarine defeated McKenzie 3-1, and Gomes also defeated Belle 3-1.

Ian Gomes on the other hand won the “C” Class title after he defeated Zinedine DeSantas at 11-8, 11-6 and 11-8. Jameel Seeram and Xeohon Ducthin finished as third-place winners. In the other C Class Semi finals, DeSantas defeated Ducthin 3-0 and Gomes defeated Seeram 3-0.

This tournament attracted over 20 players and one guest player in national junior Krystain Sahadeo, who also played with former junior national, Azruddin Mohamed.

As Team Mohamed’s were about to leave Bartica, National Table Tennis Coach Linden Johnson invited Azruddin, Nazar Mohamed and Sheik Moen to give words of encouragement to the young table tennis players.

The youngsters were extremely happy to meet the men and would have taken in every word of encouragement given to them.

The Guyana Committee of Services officials spearheaded by Lyndon Jumbie Jones and Mr. Joe Sahadeo were on site and made a monetary donation and playing uniforms to the Bartica Table Tennis Steering Committee.