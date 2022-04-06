Four months later…Toshaos yet to receive promised stipend increase

By Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – Back in December, Indigenous village leaders, referred to as Toshaos in Guyana, were looking forward to a prosperous Christmas, as the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs had signalled that their monthly $30,000 stipends would be increased to $50,000, but to date, the government is yet to deliver on this promise.

On Tuesday, this publication spoke to a few Toshaos who complained that the monthly stipend remains a mere $30,000, even though they are fully aware that Guyana has vast resources available to ensure citizens are properly remunerated for their hard work.

Michael Thomas, who leads Aishalton Village in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), said he was surprised to see that nothing was included in this year’s Budget for Toshaos.

He said, “Toshaos work is 24 hours so we would like to see them fulfill this promise. During their campaign, they told us they would raise it but I didn’t hear anything back since then…they really raised our hopes during that elections campaign and we feel a way that they haven’t raised Toshaos’ stipend.”

Mr. Thomas said he is aware that teachers, as well other government employees, including the President, have received an increase to their monthly payments, while Indigenous leaders continue to receive a meagre sum.

“Some Toshaos have big families to maintain and I am not sure how they are making out with $30,000 a month. I don’t have a family so I don’t really feel the pressure but I am in support of it being raised to at least the minimum wage,” he reasoned.

Meanwhile, Mr. Vivian Edwards of Waramauri Village, Region One (Barima-Waini), said he too has not seen an increase in the monthly stipend. Instead, the Indigenous leader said he was made to understand that the increase is still in the pipeline and he is unsure of how long the process would take.

Edwards went on to explain to this publication that the Moruca District Council, which comprises of the 12 Toshaos in the Region wrote a letter to President Irfaan Ali back in February of this year, but no response has been received from the Head-of-State regarding the increases.

In that letter, the Toshao said that the leaders pointed out the need for a salary to be paid rather than a mere stipend in addition to proposed wages for Councillors in the Region.

He argued, “We know that we have a lot of resources and it is only fair that we be paid a salary…this is one of the reasons why we have been requesting this additional money.”

The Toshao said that many village leaders are forced sometimes to leave their families and seek part time jobs to be able to provide adequately.

Another Toshao from Region One who asked to remain anonymous, confirmed that the increase has not been paid to him. In fact, he complained that he has not been paid since the beginning of the year. However, the Toshao said, “Is stress we going through and we would love to see it increase.”

On December 9, last year, the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Mr. Ryan Toolsiram reported that the increase was being processed by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, as the Toshaos are paid through the respective regional offices.

Toolsiram said, “I can confirm that it has been approved and the Region is processing the increase for Toshaos. They are Toshaos, but it (payments) came through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development because the payment comes through the Region.”

The official could not say when the increase would take effect, but assured that the Government has been looking into the concerns previously highlighted.

When he was contacted on Tuesday, the Permanent Secretary said questions on the matter should be forwarded to the Minister.

Efforts to contact the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Ms. Pauline Sukhai, were futile.

Kaieteur News had first reported that the Village Leaders were seeking to be compensated with at least $70,000 monthly.

Village Toshao, Vivian Edwards, complained in a letter in November last year, “I think Toshaos deserve better than just a stipend. These men and women work tirelessly for their respective communities. Toshaos wear many caps and do the work of peace officers, police officers, councillors, receptionists, negotiators, forest rangers, managers of their respective communities, and the list goes on. The Village Councils, which they head, are like an arm of many Ministries of the Government (Amerindian Affairs, Agriculture, Health), since they are expected to execute many plans of the Government.”

He added that these Amerindian Village Leaders should be treated with more respect as $30,000 per month does not suffice to pay expenses and put food on the table throughout the month.

The Toshaos Council presently has a 114-member body.

Weighing in on the matter was former Toshao and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Lenox Shuman who said that the Government simply does not value the work of Toshaos.

In fact, Shuman in an invited comment reasoned that, “The President can increase his salary by $150,000 a month and Indigenous leaders are still stuck with a paltry $30,000. It shows where their priority is at.”

He argued that when the PPP/C was in Opposition, they publicly criticised the former Coalition Government of increasing the Ministers’ wages by 50 percent, yet “they have not done anything to repeal those raises.” In fact, he said that the Government has again significantly increased salaries and they will benefit too.