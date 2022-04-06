Latest update April 6th, 2022 1:09 AM

$322M estimated to repair 28 pontoons for Demerara Harbour Bridge

Apr 06, 2022 News

Kaieteur News- Tapping into its $946 million budgetary allocation, the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) is planning to spend some $322 million to facilitate the rehabilitation of a total of 28 pontoons on the aged floating bridge.
This was revealed on Tuesday during the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The companies which offered bids to repair 24 regular pontoons and four large pontoons are Gopie Investments Inc., Guyana National Industrial Company Inc., Dock Yard, S. Jagmohan Construction and General Supply Inc., and Industrial Fabrication Inc.
At the opening as well, bids were also received for the supply and delivery of a 15,000 ft marine anchor chain which is also slated for the bridge.
During an interview with the Department of Public Information last month, General Manager of the bridge, Wayne Watson had stated the $946 million the DHBC received this year will be spent on some anchorage work as well to repair the pontoons, among other things.
“One of those works is the anchorage system. So, in 2022 we would have received some funding to do some anchorage work. Also, we have pontoons that need rehabilitation, funding was approved for that. Ten feet deck plates which is basically the platform which the vehicles use to traverse on the bridge, funding was also approved for that and the transom beams. These are the beams that deck plates are seated on, we got approval for 30 such beams,” the General Manager said.
He stated also that the funding the Corporation received, it is estimated that $75 million would go towards the construction of the motorised platform, $411 million to rehabilitate the pontoons, $100 million is set aside for the fabrication of deck plates, $60 million for the fabrication of H-beams and $300 million for anchor chains and blocks.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Rehabilitation of 24 regular and 4 large pontoons

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of 15,000 ft marine anchor chain

 

 

 

 

 

 

Central Housing and Planning Authority
Supply and delivery of four 4×4 pick-up vehicles.

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA)
Temporary rental of (60,000 to 80,000 sq ft) compound situated within Houston to Providence, East Bank
Demerara for storage of GRA state warehouse goods.

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture- Hydro-meteorological Service
Transportation for the Ministry of Agriculture’s staff operating at the Eugene F. Correira International Airport.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation for the Ministry’s staff operating at the National Weather Watch Centre, Hyde Park, Timehri.

 

 

 

Ministry of Finance
Supply and delivery of motor vehicles Lot 1: one 4×4 enclosed off-road vehicle, Lot 2: one reconditioned sports utility vehicle, Lot 3: one new minibus and Lot 4: one new 4×4 double cab pick-up.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
Supply and delivery of medical scrub suits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc.
Construction of 300-metre heavy duty revetment at Blairmont Estate, Lot 1: 154 metre (m) (91m at factory Office Bridge to punt dumper and 63m at Rosignol sluice), Lot2: 146m (106m at Blairmont #1 sluice outfall and 40m at Blairmont #2 slice outfall).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of 2000-metre light duty revetment at Blairmont Estate, Lot1: 0 to 1000m (new Middle Walk Canal) and Lot 2: 1000m to 2000m (new Middle Walk Canal).

