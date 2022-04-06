3 charged with murder, arson in Nigeria oil ship explosion

– Three employees of the Sheba Exploration and Production Company (SEPCOL) Limited was recently charged for murder, arson and destruction of property through illegal bunkering activities.The employees, Anthony Nwuba, Orofin Pius Yomi, and Patrick Aganyebi, were charged in relation to the February 3, 2022, explosion of the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel named ‘Trinity Spirit’, which erupted in flames in Ukpokiti, on the coast of Nigeria’s southern Delta state.The trio was charge in the Ondo State for the murder of nine persons by setting them ablaze through illegal bunkering activities on the Trinity Spirit and causing an explosion that set ablaze the Sheba Company vessel through illegal bunkering activities.According Nigerian media reports, Dr. Benson Enikuomehin, the counsel for the workers described the charges as ‘trumped-up’. In fact, it was reported that he said, “It was callous on the part of the police to charge workers of the company for murder when indeed they escaped death by the whiskers when the vessel they were working with exploded on the sea.”The police prosecutor, Adeoye Adesegun, asked the court to remand the suspects in prison custody pending legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the State Ministry of Justice.However, the defence counsel, in a counter-affidavit, likened the charges brought against the defendants to a smoke-screen to hide the truth of the evil deposit of the firm at Ukpokiti oil field. He added that the firm owes the staff being prosecuted for murder more than two years’ salary arrears.According to the media reports, Enikuomehin further stated that it was some fishermen that helped his clients who were working on the vessel on the night of the inferno, escape being killed in the incident.As such, he questioned why the charge of murder, arson, and malicious damage would be brought against those who were supposed to be in the hospital recuperating.The presiding Magistrate, Olanipekun Mayumi, granted the suspects bail and ordered the case file be sent to the DPP for legal advice and adjourned the matter to July 13, 2022.According to reports, nine persons reportedly died as a result of the oil ship explosion and some 60,000 barrels of crude was spilled.