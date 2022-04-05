“We have the ability,” says Coach Vurlon Mills

UEFA under-16 football tourney…

Kaieteur News – Guyana will create history in under two weeks when the National under-16 boys’ youth team travel to Eastern European nation and former Soviet Republic state; Moldova, to play in a UEFA sponsored tournament.

In the tournament, which was made possible by the UEFA Assist programme, Guyana will face the hosts, Andorra and the Faroe Islands in the four-nation tourney and from April 13-19.

Although the Guyanese lads are inexperienced, their head coach is backing them 100%.

Speaking to Kaieteur during a training session over the weekend at the National Training Centre (NTC), Providence, Coach Vurlon Mills, who has had his lion’s share of success in coaching at the youth level in recent years locally, explained that there isn’t much to separate European youths to our local ballers.He posited that, “Player for player, skill for skill, we have the same ability as them (European players)… the only difference may be is that they do the simple things more consistently, which is also something that we are working on as well.”

Mills, a former Golden Jag, revealed that he had worked with a lot of the players in the squad before and that bit of history is very important, especially when looking at the time factor to prepare for the assignment.Fifteen-year-old Shakeem Welcome of Timehri Panthers and the GFF East Bank Academy, spoke briefly with Kaieteur Sport as well and stated that he wants to follow in the footsteps of successful Guyanese footballers, “It’s a dream come true for me to represent my country and I want to make the best of this opportunity.

I am aiming to perform well and hopefully spotted by a scout so that I may follow in the steps of Omari Glasgow (to eventually make it to the MLS).”

Meanwhile, Shemaiah Samuels of Hi Stars, who is also part of the squad, echoed the same sentiments of wanting to put his best foot forward to help his team perform well with one eye on a potential scouting engagement.

The GFF and their coaching staff will also use this tournament to help prepare for the Concacaf under-17 Championships which is scheduled to kickoff this August.