Student testifies of UG’s outstanding support network

Kaieteur News – Given the fact that we live in an environment that is rapidly changing, the University of Guyana (UG) has been strategic in ensuring that its students are equipped with skills and knowledge that would enable them to cope well.

As such, UG announced in a release that it is striving to ensure that its critical support network, for students and citizens’ success, is provided to everyone who enters the university to further support their goals, dreams and aspiration.

Testifying of the university’s support network is 46-year-old Rennita Bentick. Bentick is among the 2,600 graduates of Class of 2020/2021 who proudly walked the virtual graduation stage when the university hosted its series of graduation ceremonies last month. The La Grange, West Bank Demerara resident, who passed with distinction, graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Management from the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI).

Overwhelmed with excitement and gratitude, she believes that in spite of the many challenges she faced, the support she received during her time at UG contributed significantly to her success. “The last four years have been very transformative. The knowledge I have gained and the content that I was exposed to have positioned me for success and expanded my vision and thinking,” she said with pride.

But according to Bentick, although she had her fair share of personal struggles, she was determined that no obstacle would come in the way of her successfully completing her studies at UG. This was in light of her belief that this path would allow her to secure a better future.

She detailed the challenges she faced coping with her studies and caring for her differently-able child. She explained, too, that while attending classes she had to schedule her time around dropping off and picking up her child from the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre.

This, she noted, caused her to be late for classes at times. However, she highlighted that her classmates and lecturers were very supportive and without them it would have been very difficult to finish her studies.

“There is a support network at the University of Guyana that I found particularly in my peers who would ensure that I had a seat and the notes I missed when I was running late; my academic advisors were a WhatsApp message away and were always willing to help and guide me when I needed same. My Dean, who was very proactive and interested in the wellbeing of his students and lecturers, I could have reached out to for assistance at any time. I also made use of the library resources even after midnight at times and was never afraid to ask questions or for help when I needed it. In essence, I took charge of my educational success,” Bentick explained.

The career banker, who aspires to one day become an educator, added, “SEBI provided a platform for me to develop and grow and I no longer feel stuck. I am filled with confidence and exude many competencies in many areas of my life. Importantly, I feel well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities that present themselves. I am currently furthering my studies and have experienced career advancement.”

Bentick expressed immense gratitude to those who supported her academic journey and contributed to her success. “A journey could never be taken in isolation and so I recognise first of all the Almighty God for health, strength, and wisdom, and some people that made it possible… Gayann Russel-Persaud for insisting that I apply to the University of Guyana, my mother, Wilhelmina Dos Ramos who faithfully took care of things for me at home, my son, Ray, who shared the pick-up schedule and who also graduated with me this year, and my ‘A-Team; Sabita Rampertab, Imran Boodram, and Andrew Horatio. You all were a major part of my support base. Thank you!”

Bentick offered words of encouragement to current students. “As I reflect on the past four years, an African proverb comes to mind, it goes like this: ‘Where you sit when you are old depends on how you stand in your youth.’ Today is the day to stand, today is the day to make the best of every opportunity that comes your way. Success does not happen by accident; you have to be intentional about it.”