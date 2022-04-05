Odyssey Sightseeing tours sponsors 40-over tourney in West Demerara

Latest update April 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 05, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Odyssey Sightseeing Tours Guyana Inc., 40 Overs Cricket Tournament is set to commence on April17 in West Demerara. The launching was done yesterday at the Company Wharf at Look Out, Parika, East Bank Essequibo.
At the launching ceremony, the Company representative Maureen Codrington handed over the Cheque to the West Demerara Cricket Association P.R.O Avishkar Ramgobin in the presence of Odyssey Tours Staff.
Codrington said that the Tour Company is very excited to be on board with this tournament and looking forward to very competitive and disciplined cricket.
Speaking on behalf of the West Demerara Cricket Association President Azeem Khan said, the board is very thankful to Odyssey Tours and promises that the newly elected executives will give an account of the sponsorship, which all teams will benefit, from Meten-Meer-Zorg on West Coast to Wales on the West Bank of Demerara.
The Tournament will be played with white balls as West Demerara is set to return to play in the Demerara senior 50 overs Tournament.
Odyssey Tours offers day tour packages to the Essequibo River and Mainstay Resort. They are located at 171 A Light Street, Bourda Georgetown. For further info do check out their facebook page and website.
