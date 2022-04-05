GCB commends President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s leadership and vision

CPL Carnival Cricket Seen as Boost to Cricket Development and Tourism

Kaieteur News – The President and Executive members of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) have commend His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali President of the Republic of Guyana and his cabinet on his recent disclosure that the CPL finals will be held in Guyana over the next three years. Also, that seven preliminary matches are scheduled to be played leading up to the semi-finals and finals in a release to the media.

The board noted that, President Ali announced this historic achievement at the launch of CPL 2022 held at the National Stadium, Providence on Wednesday March 30, 2022. He highlighted the fact that the event would present a Caribbean flavour of cricket and carnival for two weeks, with Guyana showcasing its full cultural repertoire together with a variety of equal tourist attractions. He predicted that the splendor of the occasion will be unrivalled internationally within the tenets of the modern game of cricket. That’s why government has seen it fit to invest heavily in sports and the national budget reflects the unprecedented 2.2 billion dollars allocated for sports in Guyana for 2022.

This emphasis on sport has catapulted the development initiative in Guyana and is expected to enhance the social aspect of society with its contribution to career pathway, healthy lifestyles, and an avenue away from society ills. Apart from the career pathway for cricketers, the game provides for several cricket related jobs. Further, this historic announcement on the playing of CPL semi-finals and finals over the next three years, will enable Guyana to explore avenues for sport tourism. Additionally, with the expected influx of foreigners to Guyana for the matches, Guyana will benefit economically from the historic CPL investment.

The approach by government to ensure these CPL matches are assigned to Guyana over the next three years, underscores government’s comprehensive understanding of the value of sport to society. This budget allocation would provide sport organizations with the requisite resources necessary to realize the transformation of most sports in Guyana from an amateur status to a professional sport.

The GCB’s President Bissoondyal Singh, in an invited comment, praised His Excellency President Dr. Ali for the historic announcement on the CPL tournament decider to be played in Guyana. He opined that this is a significant achievement, and an indication of the value government is placing on sports. His Excellency President Dr. Ali is obviously keen on having all sport disciplines employ systematic ways to administer sports in Guyana and has indicated that the characteristics of transparency, accuracy and integrity should be guiding principles of sport administrations. Dr. Irfaan Ali’s government has witnessed several positive changes in cricket administration. From March 2021 a new executive took the reign of the GCB.

This change continues to see cricket being administered in a structured and progressive way with the three county boards now working more harmoniously to realize common goals and objectives.

President Singh once again commended Hon. Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson for his unwavering commitment to the development and promotion of sports in Guyana. He said that Minister Ramson’s intervention has been instrumental in resolving outstanding issues within the administration of cricket and that his continued support for cricket has ushered in new purposeful working relations between government and the GCB.

The GCB looks forward to the continued development of national stadiums and the proposed National Academy which will lay a significant platform for the identification and development of players across the country. The GCB views the Academy as an integral measure in developing the mental, technical and skill acquisition of potential players with the impetus to excel at the regional and international levels, the release informed.