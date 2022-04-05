Fisherman feared dead after falling into Corentyne River

Kaieteur News – A Berbice fisherman is feared dead after he reportedly fell into the Corentyne River on Sunday, April 3, 2022 sometime between 13:00hrs and 14:00 hrs.

Still missing and feared dead is 42-year-old Shunny Jagessar of Lot 56, Albert Street, No.79 Village, East Berbice Corentyne.

Kaieteur News was informed that Jagessar had left to go fishing with his 50-year-old boat captain in the vicinity of Orealla Village. The captain, who has since been taken into police custody, reportedly told police that their vessel was on the eastern side of the river bank and he was on the bow of the boat while Jagessar was on the stern driving it, when he suddenly heard a splash in the water. The boat captain said when he checked, he saw Jagessar in the water and in a matter of minutes he went under. He said he made checks but did not find him.

Meanwhile, the fisherman’s aunt, Nalini Jagessar disclosed that the boat captain showed up at her home at No.79 Village and informed her that Shunny had fallen overboard and that he tried to save him but he couldn’t.

She said that her nephew had left to go fishing on Saturday just after lunch and was expected to return within four days. The tragedy, the woman said, has left the family in a state of worry.

The man’s relatives have filed a report with police and they who have been assisting with a search as part of an investigation.

Just over two weeks ago another fisherman from West Coast Berbice reportedly fell into the Berbice River. To date his body has not been recovered.