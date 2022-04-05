De zoo now reopen

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De zoo reopened yesterday after it bin close fuh almost two years. Is a lang time dem animals nah see visitors. So dem wah going to de zoo gat to be careful dat dem nah excite dem animals too much.

Years ago, a man did walk in de zoo and try fuh sneak in de lion cage. De lion maul he. Another time a jaguar get out de cage and dem had to call in de popo. Dem kill de jaguar.

Long ago, dem boys used to mek jokes bout people going to de zoo. Dem used to ask dem people wah went how come dem allow dem out.

But nowadays, yuh gat to be careful with dem jokes. People getting touchy, as we see during de Oscar Awards. A rock solid man get a slap across he face fuh mekkin’ joke bout a man wife.

So all dem wah wan mek joke bout people going to de zoo, gat to be careful. Things lil different dese days.

De zoo gat some smart animals. One time a man and he son went to de zoo. Dem see a sign which advertise dat if yuh tap de elephant pun he head, he gan tell yuh, yuh age.

De lil boy give de elephant a little tap on he head. De elephant stomp he foot six times.

“Wow,” de boy say, “That’s right I am 6 years old.”

De father decide fuh tap de elephant on he head.

A moment later de elephant fart and stomp twice…

“Excellent, dat is right,” said de father, “I am farty two!”

Talk half. Leff half.